Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.
Live Conference Call Details:
Domestic: 1-888-330-2384
International: 1-240-789-2701
Conference ID: 7714113
Webcast: www.invh.com
Replay Conference Call Details:
Domestic: 1-800-770-2030
International: 1-647-362-9199
Playback ID: 7714113
Webcast: [url="]www.invh.com[/url]
Available Through: August 24, 2023
About Invitation Homes:
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705305283/en/