Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the stock market closes. The Company will also hold a live conference call on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 9:00 am ET.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-259-6580 and entering the access code 03803040. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, August 3, 2023, by dialing 1-877-674-7070 and entering the access code 803040 #. The financial results and investor presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.colony.bank.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Colony operates 37 locations throughout Georgia and is now serving Alabama. At Colony Bank, we offer a range of banking solutions for personal and business customers. In addition to traditional banking services, Colony provides specialized solutions including mortgage, government guaranteed lending, consumer insurance, wealth management, and merchant services. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.

