Lam Research Corporation Announces June 2023 Quarter Financial Conference Call

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., July 5, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Webcast:

To access the webcast, visit the Investors section of Lam's web site at
http://www.lamresearch.com and click on the Investors/Investors
Overview/Events & Presentations section to view the details.

Replay Information:

A webcast replay will be available on the Lam Research website approximately
three hours after the conference call concludes.

Contact Information:

Lam Research Investor Relations Department.
[email protected], 510-572-1615.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, California, with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com (LRCX-F).

Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
[email protected]

Source: Lam Research Corporation, (Nasdaq: LRCX)

Lam_Research_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF50037&sd=2023-07-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lam-research-corporation-announces-june-2023-quarter-financial-conference-call-301870520.html

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF50037&Transmission_Id=202307051605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF50037&DateId=20230705
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.