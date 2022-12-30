RESTON, Va., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently tapped to provide pilot training for U.S. Army aviators as part of their transition to the service's High Accuracy Detection, Exploitation System (HADES) program.

"Leidos is pleased to help train the next generation of airborne ISR pilots for the U.S. Army and support their critical mission," said Micah Stauffer, Leidos vice president and director of aviation operations. "This project further exemplifies our commitment to supporting the Army's missions on near-peer platforms. The investments made by Leidos serve as an important foundation as the HADES program continues to evolve."

Leidos will provide ground and flight training for Army aviators through Bombardier Global 6000-class business jets. The company will provide Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certified flight instructors to administer instruction to the student pilots. Leidos will also provide curriculum, support materials and help develop training manuals. The training will follow the FAA's commercial simulator type rating and includes aircrew currency and progression requirements. This will support Army aviator currency and proficiency training.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

