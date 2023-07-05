Northstar Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular, Date and Details of Annual General & Special Meeting

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has scheduled its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") for Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:00 am PDT (2:00 pm EDT). The Meeting will be held at the Company's Delta office at 7046 Brown Street, Delta, BC, V4G 1G8. The Company also announces that it has filed its management information circular and proxy (the "Meeting Materials") for the Meeting on SEDAR. The Meeting Materials are also available for download from the Company's website at www.northstarcleantech.com.

Northstar_Clean_Technologies_Inc__Northstar_Announces_Mailing_of.jpg

The information circular in the Meeting Materials proposes the re-election of six directors for the ensuing year, the reappointment of the Company's auditors, and the approval by disinterested shareholders of the Company's 2023 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), including the approval of a 10% rolling plan for stock options and a fixed plan of 10,000,000 common shares for awards of restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs") and deferred share units ("DSUs"). Full details of the Plan are found in the Meeting Materials posted on SEDAR and the Company's website.

The Company encourages its shareholders to vote prior to the Meeting. All proxies submitted must be received by August 8, 2023. Your vote is important regardless of the number of common shares you own. As a Northstar shareholder, it is very important that you carefully read the Meeting Materials and vote your common shares. Shareholders may vote online, by telephone, by mail, or by any other methods listed in the form of proxy or voting instruction form included with the Meeting Materials.

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Aidan Mills
President & CEO, Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

favicon.png?sn=VA50220&sd=2023-07-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northstar-announces-mailing-of-management-information-circular-date-and-details-of-annual-general--special-meeting-301870489.html

SOURCE Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA50220&Transmission_Id=202307051600PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA50220&DateId=20230705
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.