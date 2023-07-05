EQT Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its second quarter financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and will host a conference call with securities analysts on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operating results, and other matters, with respect to the second quarter of 2023. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, visit EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com. A replay will be archived and available, for one year, in the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About EQT Corporation
EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

