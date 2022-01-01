PR Newswire
VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2023
Trading Symbol TSX: SVM
NYSE American: SVM
VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report high-grade silver-lead intercepts from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the SGX mine in the Ying Mining District, China.
Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths):
- Hole ZKDBS27E0301 intersected 1,660 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag"), 0.21% lead ("Pb"), 0.12% zinc ("Zn") and 1.61% copper ("Cu") over a 0.51 metre ("m") interval of vein S54 at the 849 m elevation;
- Hole ZKDB0S8E101 intersected 1,877 g/t Ag, 6.24% Pb, 2.89% Zn, and 0.77% Cu over a 2.07 m interval of vein S8E1 at the 697 m elevation;
- Hole ZKDB4AS701 intersected 738 g/t Ag, 10.75% Pb, and 0.38% Zn over a 1.14 m interval of vein S7 at the 670 m elevation;
- Hole ZKDB55S16W01 intersected 1,259 g/t Ag, 6.61% Pb, and 2.96% Zn over a 2.03 m interval of vein S16W at the 637 m elevation;
- Hole ZK19S808 intersected 162 g/t Ag, 7.26% Pb, and 0.48% Zn over a 7.64 m interval of vein S8 at the 517 m elevation;
- Hole ZK21S7_108 intersected 7,948 g/t Ag, 22.47% Pb, 1.42% Zn, and 1.22% Cu over a 0.55 m interval of vein S7_2 at the 470 m elevation;
- Hole ZK4AS2002 intersected 1,167 g/t Ag, 0.71% Pb, and 0.34% Zn over a 0.96 m interval of vein S31 at the 432 m elevation;
- Hole ZK00S2901 intersected 13,490 g/t Ag, 17.41% Pb, 5.37% Zn, and 0.77% Cu over a 0.52 m interval of vein S14 at the 402 m elevation;
- Hole ZK12S2W2012 intersected 1,577 g/t Ag, 19.42% Pb, 4.26% Zn, and 0.16% Cu over a 2.22 m interval of vein S2W2 at the 376 m elevation;
- Hole ZK12S7a104 intersected 1,206 g/t Ag, 4.74% Pb, 1.68% Zn, and 0.27% Cu over a 2.25 m interval of vein S21 at the 304 m elevation;
- Hole ZK12S1001 intersected 2,783 g/t Ag, 66.19% Pb, and 4.40% Zn over a 0.90 m interval of vein S1 at the 290 m elevation;
- Hole ZK6AS2W06 intersected 1,317 g/t Ag, 9.78% Pb, and 2.25% Zn over a 0.93 m interval of vein S6 at the 193 m elevation; and
- Hole ZK08AS2W2005 intersected 1,645 g/t Ag, 21.25% Pb, 3.11% Zn, and 0.29% Cu over a 1.79 m interval of vein S39 at the 156 m elevation.
From January 1, 2022, to June 15, 2023, a total of 88,194 m in 488 diamond drill holes, including 398 underground holes and 90 surface holes, were completed at the SGX mine. Assay results for 483 holes have been received, with 280 holes intercepting mineralization. Currently, there are 15 rigs drilling at the SGX mine.
The drilling program has been focused on three areas: 1) silver-lead-zinc (Ag-Pb-Zn) vein structures in the resource area at higher elevations, close to surface, which have seen limited exploration; 2) infilling above or below previously-mined stopes where production stopped due to higher than modelled variability in grades, thicknesses, and attitudes of the vein structures; and 3) stepping out to test new vein structures to the southeast of the resource area.
Drilling Near-Surface Ag-Pb-Zn Vein Structures within the Resource Area
Drilling over the past few years primarily focused on testing the lateral and downdip extent of known vein structures and paid insufficient attention to their extension potential at elevations above 500 m. High-grade Ag-Pb-Zn vein structures intersected at higher elevations include the S7 series, S8 series, S16 series, S21 series, S1 series, S2, S6, S14 series, and S32 (Table 1).
Drilling Above or Beneath Previously-Mined Stopes within the Resource Area
Most holes drilled during this period targeted blocks of known Ag-Pb-Zn vein structures that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in thickness, strike and dip of the pay-zones in veins within the resource areas below the 500 m elevation. The high grade intercepts are mainly associated with the northwest-dipping S1 series, S2 series, S6 series, S7 series, S8 series, S14 series, S18 series, S19 series, S21 series, and the east-dipping S31, S28, S29, and S32 veins. These intercepts have led to significant expansion and upgrading of resources. Since access tunnels are already in place, these defined high-grade blocks can be quickly converted to reserves and mined.
Step-Out Surface Drilling Intersecting Ag-Pb-Zn Veins and Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Veins to the Southeast of the Resource Area
Step-out surface drilling intersected high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn veins S26E and S54, and Au-Ag-Pb-Zn veins S51 and S57 to the southeast of the resource area. Hole ZKDBS511201, which intersected high-grade Au-Ag-Pb-Zn vein S51, is approximately 1,200 m southeast of the resource area.
Table 1: Selected intercepts from the drilling programs at the SGX mine
Hole ID
From
To
Elevation
Interval
Ag
Pb
Zn
Au
Cu
Vein
ZKDB14S2W001
38.21
38.76
516
0.55
263
9.77
12.34
S1
ZKDB14S2W002
56.84
59.62
498
2.78
77
2.56
1.45
0.01
0.01
S1
ZK12S2W2012
104.75
106.11
366
1.36
85
0.15
14.46
0.05
0.06
S1
ZK12S1001
64.02
64.92
290
0.90
2,783
66.19
4.40
0.00
0.00
S1
ZK12AS1001
51.9
52.5
289
0.60
280
16.00
5.33
0.00
0.00
S1
ZK10S102
155.65
156.25
244
0.60
845
16.51
8.00
0.00
0.00
S1
ZK10S2W004
149.24
150.84
230
1.60
753
10.49
2.60
0.02
0.03
S1
ZK08AS3912
140.85
141.48
200
0.63
107
4.84
7.76
0.05
0.05
S1
ZK08AS2W2005
128.84
129.38
158
0.54
644
8.97
0.84
0.10
0.07
S1
ZK14AS209
137.47
137.98
21
0.51
229
1.76
1.25
0.00
0.00
S1
ZK14AS208
141.14
141.64
18
0.50
39
3.05
5.70
0.33
0.12
S1
ZKDB14S1402
112.98
113.51
593
0.53
107
3.38
1.18
0.02
0.01
S14
ZK12AS14008
105.91
106.44
508
0.53
35
0.30
8.11
0.02
0.05
S14
ZK52S2912
16.34
16.88
449
0.54
901
30.91
3.21
0.11
0.12
S14
ZK02BS2901
9.66
10.21
403
0.55
403
2.27
0.21
0.05
0.07
S14
ZK00S2901
10.53
11.05
402
0.52
13,490
17.41
5.37
0.22
2.59
S14
ZK14AS1416
154.22
154.74
247
0.52
1,112
0.79
1.12
0.00
0.00
S14
ZK12AS601
272.22
273.6
239
1.38
848
10.61
0.80
0.19
0.06
S14
ZK10AS1404
93.2
94.83
208
1.63
605
14.05
2.97
0.00
0.11
S14
ZK12S1401
94.54
95.34
208
0.80
532
4.43
5.62
0.03
0.06
S14
ZK64S3104
104.03
105.38
203
1.35
169
1.36
0.70
0.11
0.33
S14
ZK12S1402
112.99
113.72
184
0.73
158
3.13
0.18
0.28
0.02
S14
ZK4S1404
80.91
81.44
148
0.53
306
0.97
0.31
0.02
1.21
S14
ZK4S1405
85.25
85.87
132
0.62
996
26.76
0.82
0.02
0.23
S14
ZK12AS14008
104.11
104.63
509
0.52
55
0.82
5.99
0.02
0.05
S14_1
ZK10AS14_104
150.09
150.76
285
0.67
82
0.95
5.18
0.05
0.04
S14_1
ZK12S14_102
177.26
178.05
284
0.79
317
0.04
1.26
0.06
0.01
S14_1
ZK10S14006
48.23
48.93
250
0.70
591
14.95
1.95
S14_1
ZK4AS31001
85.49
87.84
410
2.35
158
0.33
1.64
0.12
0.02
S14_2
ZK16AS1404
181.19
181.69
247
0.50
75
0.12
7.95
0.16
0.08
S14E
ZK10AS1403
150.24
150.8
173
0.56
96
3.30
6.00
0.05
0.06
S14E
ZKDB14S1402
111.31
111.94
593
0.63
139
0.90
1.79
0.01
0.03
S14E1
ZK12S1402
131.19
131.99
177
0.80
211
0.70
0.38
0.10
0.15
S14E1
ZK10AS1403
68.07
68.69
200
0.62
530
1.64
0.50
0.13
0.33
S14W
ZK12S1402
99.02
99.62
188
0.60
424
1.60
0.39
1.07
0.02
S14W
ZK10S14W005
77.54
78.05
139
0.51
125
3.57
2.68
0.00
0.00
S14W
ZKDB55S16W02
154.35
155.14
696
0.79
6
0.02
0.08
3.47
0.53
S16E
ZKDB53S16W03
162.6
163.13
690
0.53
303
0.16
0.33
0.06
0.12
S16E
ZK56S16E001
87.74
89.07
519
1.33
848
0.58
0.16
0.10
0.00
S16E
ZK10S16E003
97.83
98.59
440
0.76
225
10.54
1.54
0.12
0.08
S16E
ZK10AS16E001
87.57
88.45
421
0.88
222
8.49
0.21
0.05
0.02
S16E
ZK10S16E004
119.94
120.46
420
0.52
37
3.32
1.85
0.05
0.02
S16E
ZK0S7W001
165.31
165.87
597
0.56
71
0.26
13.84
0.00
0.00
S16E1
ZK06AS21003
150.14
150.66
552
0.52
523
4.23
2.03
0.00
0.00
S16E2
ZK58S16E001
73.36
74
525
0.64
330
0.26
0.30
0.13
0.00
S16E2
ZK58S16E002
90.84
91.48
497
0.64
191
2.63
0.57
0.01
0.00
S16E2
ZKDB55S16W01
157.82
158.86
683
1.04
333
0.55
1.38
0.15
0.15
S16E3
ZKDB57S16E01
168.31
168.81
659
0.50
349
0.31
8.01
0.03
0.09
S16E3
ZKDB0S701
298.29
299.2
639
0.91
253
0.08
0.38
0.05
0.02
S16Ea
ZKDB55S16W01
210.47
212.5
637
2.03
1,259
6.16
2.96
0.05
0.05
S16W
ZKDB53S16W02
249.6
250.12
602
0.52
141
0.50
4.42
0.18
0.03
S16W
ZK02AS16W013
85.97
86.95
521
0.98
73
1.42
7.99
0.05
0.00
S16W
ZK4AS16E02
135.54
137.01
338
1.47
123
5.72
0.36
0.05
0.03
S16W
ZK08S22005
174
174.56
302
0.56
155
5.99
2.10
0.03