Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 10.3% in Mexico and 22.3% in Puerto Rico and decreased 19.8% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for June 2023 reached a total of 5.9 million passengers, 4.5% above the levels reported in June 2022.

Passenger traffic increased 10.3% year-on-year in Mexico and 22.3% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 19.8% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by domestic traffic, which increased 19.0% and 20.5%, respectively. This was further supported by growth in international traffic of 3.0% and 36.4%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since March 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods June 1 through June 30, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary June % Chg Year to date % Chg 2022 2023 2022 2023 Mexico 3,219,443 3,550,943 10.3 18,837,881 21,771,122 15.6 Domestic Traffic 1,460,451 1,738,476 19.0 8,264,362 10,049,424 21.6 International Traffic 1,758,992 1,812,467 3.0 10,573,519 11,721,698 10.9 San Juan, Puerto Rico 951,600 1,163,331 22.3 5,174,214 6,105,897 18.0 Domestic Traffic 847,927 1,021,934 20.5 4,755,038 5,492,755 15.5 International Traffic 103,673 141,397 36.4 419,176 613,142 46.3 Colombia 1,452,183 1,164,149 (19.8) 7,678,932 7,274,928 (5.3) Domestic Traffic 1,206,898 930,903 (22.9) 6,467,279 5,899,180 (8.8) International Traffic 245,285 233,246 (4.9) 1,211,653 1,375,748 13.5 Total Traffic 5,623,226 5,878,423 4.5 31,691,027 35,151,947 10.9 Domestic Traffic 3,515,276 3,691,313 5.0 19,486,679 21,441,359 10.0 International Traffic 2,107,950 2,187,110 3.8 12,204,348 13,710,588 12.3

Mexico Passenger Traffic June % Chg Year to date % Chg 2022 2023 2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,460,451 1,738,476 19.0 8,264,362 10,049,424 21.6 CUN Cancun 829,781 984,167 18.6 4,640,847 5,603,062 20.7 CZM Cozumel 9,573 16,986 77.4 74,751 77,927 4.2 HUX Huatulco 69,443 67,073 (3.4) 423,787 426,297 0.6 MID Merida 217,176 256,635 18.2 1,217,302 1,612,739 32.5 MTT Minatitlan 8,202 12,049 46.9 45,681 59,712 30.7 OAX Oaxaca 83,216 111,853 34.4 491,214 664,398 35.3 TAP Tapachula 39,809 41,525 4.3 234,625 247,142 5.3 VER Veracruz 103,384 134,691 30.3 579,513 724,413 25.0 VSA Villahermosa 99,867 113,497 13.6 556,642 633,734 13.8 International Traffic 1,758,992 1,812,467 3.0 10,573,519 11,721,698 10.9 CUN Cancun 1,660,698 1,717,484 3.4 9,974,141 11,035,502 10.6 CZM Cozumel 45,823 38,859 (15.2) 256,292 267,601 4.4 HUX Huatulco 3,981 2,243 (43.7) 58,632 75,107 28.1 MID Merida 21,331 24,942 16.9 124,921 169,099 35.4 MTT Minatitlan 1,094 638 (41.7) 5,480 3,948 (28.0) OAX Oaxaca 14,706 16,572 12.7 90,477 101,632 12.3 TAP Tapachula 1,253 1,378 10.0 6,471 9,443 45.9 VER Veracruz 7,738 8,154 5.4 43,676 46,331 6.1 VSA Villahermosa 2,368 2,197 (7.2) 13,429 13,035 (2.9) Traffic Total Mexico 3,219,443 3,550,943 10.3 18,837,881 21,771,122 15.6 CUN Cancun 2,490,479 2,701,651 8.5 14,614,988 16,638,564 13.8 CZM Cozumel 55,396 55,845 0.8 331,043 345,528 4.4 HUX Huatulco 73,424 69,316 (5.6) 482,419 501,404 3.9 MID Merida 238,507 281,577 18.1 1,342,223 1,781,838 32.8 MTT Minatitlan 9,296 12,687 36.5 51,161 63,660 24.4 OAX Oaxaca 97,922 128,425 31.2 581,691 766,030 31.7 TAP Tapachula 41,062 42,903 4.5 241,096 256,585 6.4 VER Veracruz 111,122 142,845 28.5 623,189 770,744 23.7 VSA Villahermosa 102,235 115,694 13.2 570,071 646,769 13.5

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM) June % Chg Year to date % Chg 2022 2023 2022 2023 SJU Total 951,600 1,163,331 22.3 5,174,214 6,105,897 18.0 Domestic Traffic 847,927 1,021,934 20.5 4,755,038 5,492,755 15.5 International Traffic 103,673 141,397 36.4 419,176 613,142 46.3

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan June % Chg Year to date % Chg 2022 2023 2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,206,898 930,903 (22.9) 6,467,279 5,899,180 (8.8) MDE Rionegro 897,878 680,518 (24.2) 4,787,139 4,408,266 (7.9) EOH Medellin 106,581 103,276 (3.1) 588,333 568,942 (3.3) MTR Monteria 136,421 94,926 (30.4) 750,665 637,819 (15.0) APO Carepa 25,025 17,666 (29.4) 131,047 100,841 (23.0) UIB Quibdo 32,797 32,630 (0.5) 172,360 171,315 (0.6) CZU Corozal 8,196 1,887 (77.0) 37,735 11,997 (68.2) International Traffic 245,285 233,246 (4.9) 1,211,653 1,375,748 13.5 MDE Rionegro 245,285 233,246 (4.9) 1,211,653 1,375,748 13.5 EOH Medellin MTR Monteria - - - - APO Carepa - - - - UIB Quibdo - - - - CZU Corozal - - - - Traffic Total Colombia 1,452,183 1,164,149 (19.8) 7,678,932 7,274,928 (5.3) MDE Rionegro 1,143,163 913,764 (20.1) 5,998,792 5,784,014 (3.6) EOH Medellin 106,581 103,276 (3.1) 588,333 568,942 (3.3) MTR Monteria 136,421 94,926 (30.4) 750,665 637,819 (15.0) APO Carepa 25,025 17,666 (29.4) 131,047 100,841 (23.0) UIB Quibdo 32,797 32,630 (0.5) 172,360 171,315 (0.6) CZU Corozal 8,196 1,887 (77.0) 37,735 11,997 (68.2)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.