Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 2201 Shares of F5 Inc

1 hours ago
On July 3, 2023, Francois Locoh-donou, President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc (

FFIV, Financial), sold 2201 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for Locoh-donou, who over the past year has sold a total of 19510 shares and purchased none.

Francois Locoh-donou has been with F5 Inc since 2017, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Ciena Corporation and other tech companies. Under his leadership, F5 Inc has continued to grow and innovate in the application services and software sector.

F5 Inc is a global company that specializes in application services and application software. The company's products ensure that applications are always secure and perform the way they should—in any environment and on any device. F5's portfolio of automation, security, performance, and insight capabilities empowers its customers to create, secure, and operate adaptive applications that reduce costs, improve operations, and better protect users.

The insider transaction history for F5 Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be an indication of the insiders' perception of the company's future performance.

On the day of Locoh-donou's recent sell, F5 Inc shares were trading at $145.28, giving the company a market cap of $8.842 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.08, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 27.6 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is $185.25, F5 Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the recent insider sell by Francois Locoh-donou might raise eyebrows, it's important to consider the overall financial health and performance of F5 Inc. The company's modest undervaluation and its strong position in the application services and software sector suggest that it remains a solid investment.

