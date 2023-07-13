Mitek Update from NASDAQ

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com,"Mitek” or the “Company”), a global leader in digital identity and digital fraud prevention, today announced that on July 5, 2023, the Company was notified by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) that the Panel has granted the Company’s request to extend the automatic stay of suspension from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) pending the Company’s hearing before the Panel scheduled for August 10, 2023, and a final determination regarding the Company’s listing status.

As disclosed on June 13, 2023, the Company intended to appeal a determination by the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department to delist the Company’s securities due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2022, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On June 20, 2023, the Company timely requested a hearing before the Panel and requested that the automatic stay of suspension be extended through the completion of the hearings process and the expiration of any additional extension period granted by the Panel following the hearing.

