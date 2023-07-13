INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IBRX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 11, 2023, before the market had opened, ImmunityBio announced that the FDA had rejected the Biologics License Application for the Company’s immunotherapy drug, Anktiva, due to “deficiencies relat[ing] to the FDA’s pre-license inspection of the Company’s third-party contract manufacturing organizations.”

On this news, ImmunityBio’s stock price fell $3.43, or 55.1%, to close at $2.79 per share on May 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased ImmunityBio securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

