NEW YORK, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it is investigating the officers and directors of Dutch Bros, Inc. (“Dutch Bros” or the “Company”) (: BROS) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties, waste of corporate assets and unjust enrichment between March 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022.

A securities class action complaint is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Securities Class Action”). The complaint in the Securities Class Action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (ii) as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to discuss your rights or interests, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

