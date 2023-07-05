MEXICO CITY, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB) ("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after the Mexican Market (BMV) close. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on July 27, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly financial results.

Presenters

Mr. Marco Sparvieri, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer

Date

Thursday, July 27, 2023

Time

1:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)

Webcast

To register, please click here

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

