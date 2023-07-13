Enphase Energy Begins Microinverter Shipments from South Carolina with Flex

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

U.S. President Joe Biden to Tour Manufacturing Facility with Flex and Enphase Executives Tomorrow

FREMONT, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced initial shipments of Enphase IQ® Microinverters produced in Columbia, South Carolina by global diversified manufacturer Flex ( FLEX). This marks the first production from one of Enphase Energy’s three contract manufacturing partnerships in the United States, helping to meet the strong global demand for Enphase’s products. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has enabled Enphase Energy to begin manufacturing in the United States, creating new jobs, advancing the country's clean energy economy, and contributing to the growth of the Company's business.

Enphase Energy and Flex will be hosting a kickoff event and tour tomorrow, July 6, 2023, at Flex’s manufacturing facility in Columbia, South Carolina. Attendees will include Joe Biden, president of the United States, Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex, Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy, national and state government officials, and additional leadership from both Flex and Enphase Energy.

“Enphase shares our commitment to accelerating the world’s transition to clean energy through advanced technology and strategic regional manufacturing,” said Revathi Advaithi, CEO of Flex. “We thank Enphase for their 15-year partnership to deliver their IQ Microinverters to market faster and at scale globally with reliable, sustainable business practices. We also thank President Biden and the U.S. Congress for the Inflation Reduction Act, which has increased interest and demand for clean technology and American manufacturing, as evidenced by today’s announcement with Enphase.”

“We are pleased that President Biden is able to visit our manufacturing operations at Flex’s factory in South Carolina today, and we appreciate his support of U.S. companies investing in domestic manufacturing,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “Enphase is proud to be a leader in expanding the domestic manufacturing of clean energy products while bringing back high-technology jobs and supporting the growth of our business. We thank Flex for its commitment as a valuable partner globally over the past 15 years, and we are pleased to expand our partnership in the United States to better service our customers with local manufacturing."

IQ Microinverters leverage Enphase Energy’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase Energy’s microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions, and come with a 25-year limited warranty in the United States.

For more information about IQ Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to manufacturing, economic development and the creation of jobs. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2OTczNSM1Njc4NTUyIzIwMDQxNzg=
Enphase-Energy-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.