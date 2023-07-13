FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Forza X1, Inc. (Nasdaq:FRZA) ("Forza," the "Company"), a developer of electric sport boats aimed at promoting sustainable recreational boating, announced today that its 22-foot center console electric boat was featured in a news story on WPTV (West Palm Beach Florida's NBC affiliate) on Monday. WPTV reporter Jon Shainman highlighted some of the boat's innovative features and eco-friendly design, demonstrating the Company's commitment to advancing clean and efficient solutions for the marine industry.

"We are incredibly excited for a wider audience to see our F-22 electric boat through WPTV's coverage," says Joseph Visconti, Executive Chairman and Chief of Product Development of Forza X1, Inc. "In addition to what was discussed during the news story, we'll be sharing even more about how our products will help redefine the boating experience and set a new standard for sustainability in the recreational marine industry when we officially debut the F-22 during on Forza Electrified Event this Saturday."

The Company is hosting an invitational event at The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach on July 8 at 2:30 pm to offer sea trials, interactive experiences of the technology, and presentations by its leading technology innovators. Forza's F-22 Center Console will be the center of attention at the event, the culmination of approximately three years of development. "This is the first opportunity for people to experience firsthand how our stylish and fully integrated electric boat will make day boating peaceful, simple, and fun for the whole family while also accelerating a revolution in the boating industry," explains Visconti.

Marine industry leaders, EV, and marine media, as well as tech and boating influencers interested in attending, can obtain tickets for the July 8th event here.

The full WPTV article can be found at: https://www.wptv.com/lifestyle/boating/treasure-coast-boat-manufacturer-twin-vee-to-debut-electric-models

About Forza X1, Inc.

Forza X1, Inc.'s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable recreational boating by producing stylish electric sports boats. We are focused on creating, implementing, and selling electric boats utilizing our electric vehicle technology to control and power our boats and proprietary outboard electric motor. Our electric boats, including the hull, outboard motor, and control system, are fully integrated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding sharing information on how the Company's products will help redefine the boating experience and set a new standard for sustainability in the recreational marine industry when the Company officially debuts the F-22 during on Forza Electrified Event this Saturday, plans to offer sea trials, interactive experiences of the technology, and presentations by leading technology innovators at the invitational event at The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach being hosted by the Company at The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach, experiencing firsthand how the Company's stylish and fully integrated electric boat will make day boating peaceful, simple, and fun for the whole family and accelerating a revolution the boating industry. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to debut the F-22 during on Forza Electrified Event this Saturday as planned, the Company's ability to accelerate a revolution in the boating industry with its fully integrated electric boats, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

[email protected]

