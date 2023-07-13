CNH Industrial Celebrates Diversity & Inclusion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / CNH Industrial believes that everyone, everywhere, deserves an equal opportunity to thrive.

Every day, the company innovates and adapts to give farmers and builders across the world the tools they need to succeed. And it does the same for its people.

Celebrating Diversity

Differences are more than welcomed, they are embraced. CNH Industrial actively builds teams that reflect this diverse world.

Promoting Equity

CNH Industrial recognizes the different needs and preferences of everyone it interacts with - of every gender, nationality, ability, age, background and beyond. Giving everyone equal opportunities to succeed, no matter their starting point.

Championing Inclusion

CNH Industrial nurtures an open, respectful workforce where individuals are valued for who they are, as well as what they can do. The company listens to different ideas, values different voices and rejects discrimination in all its forms.

Building a diverse, equitable and inclusive business isn't a one-off exercise. CNH Industrial knows it can always do better. But it is completely committed to the process.

Growing Together to build a better future.

