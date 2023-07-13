BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Albertsons Companies, Inc. ( NYSE:ACI , Financial) today announced the launch of its O Organics "Fight Hunger, Serve Hope" initiative to combat hunger during the summer months when households with school-aged children face higher rates of food insecurity. Now through Aug. 1, the company's private label brand will donate one meal for every O Organics product purchased, up to $7 million and the equivalent of 28 million meals. Donations will be made to Nourishing Neighbors, a program of Albertsons Companies Foundation, to fund grants dedicated to providing healthy meals for at-risk youth throughout the summer.

"While summertime sparks excitement for countless students, it also marks the unfortunate reality that 22 million children* face when they lose access to school cafeteria lunches and breakfasts they depend on throughout the school year," said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Albertsons Cos. "As a company, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of children in need. For the first time, we are making it easier than ever for our customers to support this mission by connecting each purchase of our O Organics brand to hunger relief efforts in the communities we serve."

Taking Stock of Childhood Hunger Through O Organics

Customers purchasing any O Organics item through Aug. 1 will fund grants to over 200 organizations that enhance school breakfasts, provide weekend breakfast food, offer backpack programs with food to take home, supply summer breakfast meals and many other breakfast-related programs. The company's Nourishing Neighbors charitable program has selected organizations in local communities where nutritious meals are needed most including Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, No Kid Hungry, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, The Greater Boston Food Bank and Northern Illinois Food Bank, among others.

Customers can participate in the donation program by purchasing O Organics products at any of the company's portfolio of banner stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw's, Jewel-Osco and Tom Thumb. O Organics offers USDA-certified, affordably priced organic foods that support overall well-being. The brand was created in 2005 with 150 USDA-certified organic products, spanning bakery, beverages, canned and frozen food, cereal, dairy and snack items. Today, O Organics can be found in every aisle, providing high-quality organic products at an incredible value.

The O Organics "Fight Hunger, Serve Hope" cause program follows the recent evolution of the O Organics brand and an ongoing commitment by the company to address food insecurity by awarding $9 million in multiyear grants to nonprofits committed to ending the cycle of hunger.

"The hard truth is that one in eight children in America experience food insecurity,** and the summer months only make this reality even more challenging," said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director for Albertsons Companies Foundation. "Hunger can have lifelong consequences for children, making it more difficult for them to learn, play and connect with kids their age. Thanks to this cause program, customers buying O Organics essentials, such as milk, fresh fruit, proteins and snacks, are enabling the donation of 28 million nutritious meals to children in need this summer."

O Organics is part of the company's Own Brands portfolio, which includes trusted household names such as Signature SELECT®, Lucerne®, Open Nature®, Primo Taglio®, debi lilly design™, waterfront BISTRO®, Soleil® and Value Corner®. Shoppers can find Own Brands products exclusively at Albertsons Cos. stores.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 25, 2023, the Company operated 2,271 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

