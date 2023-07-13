NEW YORK, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (: AAP), EPAM Systems, Inc. (: EPAM), and Castle Biosciences, Inc. ( CSTL). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (: AAP)

On May 31, 2023, Advance Auto Parts revealed disappointing results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, including a net sales decrease of more than 1.6% compared to the prior year and an operating margin rate of 2.6%, “well below expectations due to higher than planned investments to narrow competitive price gaps in the professional sales channel as well as unfavorable product mix.” Advance Auto Parts also disclosed that it was slashing its full year 2023 guidance, which it had provided just three months earlier, given that it now “expect[s] the competitive dynamics . . . faced in the first quarter to continue.” Advance Auto Parts further revealed that it was cutting its quarterly dividend by 84% “to provide enhanced financial flexibility.”

Om this news, the price of Advance Auto Parts stock declined approximately 35%.

For more information on the Advance Auto Parts investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AAP

EPAM Systems, Inc. (: EPAM)

On June 5, 2023, just one month after issuing guidance during its first quarter earnings call on May 5, 2023, EPAM lowered its expectations for the second quarter and the full year, claiming that the demand for IT consulting appeared to have dried up.

On this news, EPAM's stock price fell $56.40 per share, or 21.72%, to close at $203.25 per share on June 5, 2023.

For more information on the EPAM investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EPAM

Castle Biosciences, Inc. ( CSTL)

Castle is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focused on providing diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers and mental health conditions. On June 2, 2023, during the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, Castle Biosciences discussed trial results for its IDgenetix tests, which diagnoses moderate to severe depression.

On this news, the price of Castle shares declined by $11.07 per share, or approximately 48.70%, from $22.73 per share to close at $11.66 on June 5, 2023.

For more information on the Castle investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CSTL

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

[email protected]

www.bespc.com