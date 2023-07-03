On July 3, 2023, Douglas Clark, CEO of CURO Group Holdings Corp ( CURO, Financial), made a significant insider purchase of 20,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy and deserves a closer look.

Who is Douglas Clark?

Douglas Clark is the CEO of CURO Group Holdings Corp, a company that provides consumer finance services to a broad and underserved customer base. Clark has been instrumental in steering the company's strategic direction and growth. His recent purchase of CURO shares indicates a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

About CURO Group Holdings Corp

CURO Group Holdings Corp is a leading provider of credit to non-prime consumers. The company operates in the United States and Canada, offering a variety of innovative financial solutions including short-term loans, installment loans, and credit services. CURO aims to provide services that help underbanked individuals meet their short-term financial needs.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Douglas Clark has purchased a total of 140,000 shares of CURO, with the most recent acquisition being 20,000 shares. Interestingly, Clark has not sold any shares during this period. This pattern of consistent buying indicates a strong confidence in the company's future performance.

The insider transaction history for CURO Group Holdings Corp shows a total of 8 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sells. This trend suggests that insiders, including Clark, see value in the company's stock at current prices.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Clark's recent purchase, CURO shares were trading at $1.39, giving the company a market cap of approximately $54.9 million.

According to GuruFocus Value, CURO is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.16. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. With a GF Value of $8.53, the current stock price represents a significant discount.

Conclusion

The consistent insider buying activity, particularly from CEO Douglas Clark, coupled with the stock's undervalued status, suggests that CURO Group Holdings Corp may be a compelling investment opportunity. As always, potential investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.