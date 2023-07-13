Organic revenue growth of 16.6% in first half of 2023

Adjusted EBITDA up 23.0% organically

Production capacities expanded in Europe, the United States, and Mexico

Guidance for full year 2023 confirmed

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Gerresheimer, an innovative provider of systems and solutions and a global partner for the pharma and biotech industries, has continued its profitable growth, posting strong results for the first half of the year. Revenues grew organically, without foreign exchange rate effects, by 16.6% to reach EUR 957.4m. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 185.2m. Following the successful realignment of its product mix, Gerresheimer benefited substantially from global megatrends in the pharma and biotech markets. Gerresheimer offers a broad portfolio of solutions, especially for biopharmaceuticals (including the new medications for treating obesity based on glucagon-like peptide 1, or GLP-1), and has already succeeded in securing long-term orders. The company is currently expanding its production capacities in Europe, the United States, and Mexico to accommodate its growth plans, with a focus on medical systems such as syringes, pens, and auto-injectors, as well as high-value solutions.

"As a result of our focus on innovation, excellence, and sustainability, we are today the strategic partner of choice for the global pharma and biotech industry," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We benefit from demand for both containment solutions and innovative drug delivery solutions for new biopharmaceuticals. We have the right systems, solutions, and services and are investing today in the profitable growth of tomorrow."

Plastics & Devices: High demand for containment solutions, inhalers, and pens

The Plastics & Devices Division generated revenues of EUR 494.1m in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR 414.0m) representing an organic increase of 18.2% (excluding foreign exchange rate effects). The demand for containment solutions made from plastic and for medical devices, especially inhalers and pens, played a particularly important role in the excellent performance.

Thanks to organic growth of 25.1%, adjusted EBITDA was significantly higher year on year. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 110 basis points to 23.5% (H1 2022: 22.4%). The increase in profitability is mainly attributable to an improved product mix.

Primary Packaging Glass benefits from positive market momentum

The Primary Packaging Glass Division generated a 15.5% increase in revenues in the first half of 2023 to EUR 461.7m (H1 2022: EUR 399.9m).

The division benefited from strong performances in both the Moulded Glass and Tubular Glass Business Units. Demand for high-value solutions remained robust.

Adjusted EBITDA rose sharply by 25.2% in organic terms compared to the same period in the prior year. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 120 basis points to 19.5% (H1 2022: 18.3%). The increase was due to the good overall performance of the business units and the improved product mix.

Outlook confirmed

Gerresheimer expects the positive business performance to continue in the second half of 2023 and confirms its guidance for the full year.

Guidance for FY 2023 (for group level, currency-adjusted):

Medium-term guidance (for group level, currency-adjusted)

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the innovative system and solution provider and global partner for the pharma and biotech industry. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health and cosmetics industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, dropper bottles, other bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and administration of drugs to the patient. With 36 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for the regional markets. With over 11,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €1.82bn in 2022. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Media

Jutta Lorberg

Head of Corporate Communication

T +49 211 6181 264

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Maurizio Mazza

Manager Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181-108

[email protected]

