Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer Continues Dynamic Growth in First Half of 2023

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image
  • Organic revenue growth of 16.6% in first half of 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA up 23.0% organically
  • Production capacities expanded in Europe, the United States, and Mexico
  • Guidance for full year 2023 confirmed

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Gerresheimer, an innovative provider of systems and solutions and a global partner for the pharma and biotech industries, has continued its profitable growth, posting strong results for the first half of the year. Revenues grew organically, without foreign exchange rate effects, by 16.6% to reach EUR 957.4m. Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 185.2m. Following the successful realignment of its product mix, Gerresheimer benefited substantially from global megatrends in the pharma and biotech markets. Gerresheimer offers a broad portfolio of solutions, especially for biopharmaceuticals (including the new medications for treating obesity based on glucagon-like peptide 1, or GLP-1), and has already succeeded in securing long-term orders. The company is currently expanding its production capacities in Europe, the United States, and Mexico to accommodate its growth plans, with a focus on medical systems such as syringes, pens, and auto-injectors, as well as high-value solutions.

"As a result of our focus on innovation, excellence, and sustainability, we are today the strategic partner of choice for the global pharma and biotech industry," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "We benefit from demand for both containment solutions and innovative drug delivery solutions for new biopharmaceuticals. We have the right systems, solutions, and services and are investing today in the profitable growth of tomorrow."

Plastics & Devices: High demand for containment solutions, inhalers, and pens

The Plastics & Devices Division generated revenues of EUR 494.1m in the first half of 2023 (H1 2022: EUR 414.0m) representing an organic increase of 18.2% (excluding foreign exchange rate effects). The demand for containment solutions made from plastic and for medical devices, especially inhalers and pens, played a particularly important role in the excellent performance.

Thanks to organic growth of 25.1%, adjusted EBITDA was significantly higher year on year. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 110 basis points to 23.5% (H1 2022: 22.4%). The increase in profitability is mainly attributable to an improved product mix.

Primary Packaging Glass benefits from positive market momentum

The Primary Packaging Glass Division generated a 15.5% increase in revenues in the first half of 2023 to EUR 461.7m (H1 2022: EUR 399.9m).

The division benefited from strong performances in both the Moulded Glass and Tubular Glass Business Units. Demand for high-value solutions remained robust.

Adjusted EBITDA rose sharply by 25.2% in organic terms compared to the same period in the prior year. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 120 basis points to 19.5% (H1 2022: 18.3%). The increase was due to the good overall performance of the business units and the improved product mix.

Outlook confirmed

Gerresheimer expects the positive business performance to continue in the second half of 2023 and confirms its guidance for the full year.

Guidance for FY 2023 (for group level, currency-adjusted):

Organic revenue growth: at least 10%Organic adjusted EBITDA growth: at least 10%Adjusted EPS growth: low single-digit percentage

Medium-term guidance (for group level, currency-adjusted)

Organic revenue growth: at least 10%Organic adjusted EBITDA margin: 23­­ - 25%Adjusted EPS growth: at least 10% a year

The Half-Year Financial Report is available on the Gerresheimer website here:
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/investor-relations/reports

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the innovative system and solution provider and global partner for the pharma and biotech industry. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health and cosmetics industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, dropper bottles, other bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and administration of drugs to the patient. With 36 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for the regional markets. With over 11,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €1.82bn in 2022. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).
www.gerresheimer.com

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Media
Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Maurizio Mazza
Manager Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-108
[email protected]

Key Figures Gerresheimer (group)
image.png


SOURCE: Gerresheimer AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765912/Gerresheimer-AG-Gerresheimer-Continues-Dynamic-Growth-in-First-Half-of-2023

img.ashx?id=765912
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.