Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that it has achieved the Hébergeur de Données de Santé or Health Data Hosting (HDS) certification. With the Box HDS certification, companies that work with and in the French healthcare industry can now confidently secure, store and manage French protected health information (PHI) in the Box Content Cloud.

HDS was introduced as a framework to safeguard health data in France by the Agence du Numérique en Santé (ANS). Required by a 2018 revision to the French Public Health Code (Article L. 1111-8), HDS certification is mandatory for all companies hosting sensitive medical data. To achieve HDS certification, Box had to prove it met strict standards for storing and processing health data in France.

“Data security is paramount in the healthcare industry, where patient privacy and confidentiality are of critical importance,” said Manu Vohra, Managing Director, Global Life Sciences at Box. “Earning the HDS certification demonstrates Box’s continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and privacy, and will allow healthcare and life science companies to leverage the benefits of cloud content management while maintaining compliance with French government standards.”

“Theranexus is a biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates for the treatment of rare neurological diseases. With more than 5,000 rare neurological diseases affecting nearly 350 million people worldwide, we see this as both a major societal challenge and a market in crucial need of therapeutic innovation,” said Thierry Lambert, Chief Financial Officer at Theranexus. “Since 2020, we have utilised Box for secure content management. As a company based in France, it is great to see Box achieve the French HDS certification and remain committed to helping life science customers like Theranexus proactively navigate today’s dynamic security and compliance landscape.”

The Box HDS certification was achieved through a collaboration with Bureau Veritas, an independent third-party auditor accredited by French authorities to conduct HDS audits. Box is now listed on the ANS website as an HDS-certified host.

“At Box, our goal is to meet the high-water mark for security and compliance in every industry worldwide. To do so, we do the heavy lifting on behalf of our customers to make it easy for them to remain compliant,” said Tom Cowles, Chief Compliance Officer at Box. “HDS is a further example of how we’ve built a robust data protection framework that allows us to deliver a secure content platform to help customers meet and exceed their regulatory and compliance obligations.”

With this announcement, Box adds HDS Certification to a growing list of security compliance certifications, standards, and reports, including:

  • Cloud Computing Compliance Controls Catalogue (C5)
  • ISO 27001, 27017, 27018 and 27701 Certifications
  • HIPAA/HITECH Act
  • SOC 1, 2 and 3

Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. The Box HDS certification is the company’s latest announcement in the French market. In 2022, Box expanded the global network of Box’s flagship Box Zones offering to include a France Zone, aimed at delivering flexibility for in-region storage at scale. For more information on Box’s security and compliance offerings, visit the Box Trust Center.

