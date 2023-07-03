On July 3, 2023, Eric Levenhagen, Chief Human Resources Officer of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc ( SNCY, Financial), sold 387 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company, which we will explore in more detail below.

Who is Eric Levenhagen?

Eric Levenhagen is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a crucial role in shaping the company's human resources strategy. His insider trades provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

About Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc is a leading airline company that provides passenger, cargo and charter air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of aircraft and serves various destinations across the United States and internationally. With a market cap of $1.247 billion, Sun Country Airlines is a significant player in the airline industry.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Eric Levenhagen has sold a total of 37,057 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider transaction history of Sun Country Airlines, which shows zero insider buys and 60 insider sells over the past year.

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions at Sun Country Airlines. The consistent selling by insiders could be a signal of their assessment of the company's future prospects. However, it's essential to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for personal reasons or portfolio diversification.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of Eric Levenhagen's recent sell, Sun Country Airlines' shares were trading at $22.42 each. This price gives the company a market cap of $1.247 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.48, higher than the industry median of 13.4 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This valuation suggests that the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to its peers but is relatively undervalued based on its historical performance.

In conclusion, while the consistent insider selling at Sun Country Airlines warrants attention, it is crucial to consider other factors such as the company's financial health, industry trends, and market conditions before making investment decisions.