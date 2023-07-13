United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2023.
Revenues for June 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
|
June
|
19,056,484
|
24,825,649
|
-5,769,165
-23.24%
|
Jan.-June
|
110,505,855
|
135,477,960
|
-24,972,105
-18.43%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
