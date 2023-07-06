Data Connect for Marketing empowers omni-channel businesses to use payments data to drive personalization and increase loyalty

28 minutes ago
AMSTERDAM, July 6, 2023

Adyen's latest product is already helping global fashion group AWWG (Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable) improve its customer loyalty programs & Salesforce has built an integration to offer payments-enriched profiles to its customer base

AMSTERDAM, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces the launch of Data Connect for Marketing, a new product enabling omnichannel retailers to leverage payments data to improve marketing initiatives and provide an enhanced understanding of customers. Unique profile identifiers can link previously unidentified in-store transactions to shopper profiles, unlocking a breadth of analytics-driven use cases. Equipped with stronger customer understanding, businesses can reward customer loyalty, tailor shopper experiences, and drive value for existing customers.

With a majority of transactions (82%) occurring in physical stores but lacking customer identification, retailers face a significant "blind spot" in understanding their customers' preferences. Data Connect for Marketing removes this by providing a structured data set that integrates easily into a business' external tooling, with use cases ranging from Customer Data Platform (CDP) or Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. Salesforce is one of the first players to build this integration to offer payments-enriched profiles to their customer base.

"Understanding the customer journey has been a major hurdle for omnichannel retail businesses," says Brian Dammeir, Global Head of Unified Commerce at Adyen. "With Data Connect for Marketing, Adyen is bridging the gap between in-store and online experiences by connecting our wealth of data to single customer profiles. This means we can support businesses to build customer loyalty, and unlock new customization and advertising opportunities through their existing Adyen integration."

Rather than relying on third-party data sources in an attempt to understand their customers, Data Connect for Marketing means businesses can now leverage their own first-party payments data to build a comprehensive customer view. This capability presents a large opportunity for businesses to enhance their loyalty offering, as Adyen's data reveals that 68% of consumers report they would like to see more personalized discounting from the retailers they shop most regularly with. Likewise, nearly half (48%) of consumers prefer retailers who remember their preferences and previous shopping behaviors to create more tailored shopping experiences.

"Our top priority is gaining a deeper understanding of our customers," commented Angel Vázquez Cabezas, Group Head of Customer Care for AWWG. "Data Connect for Marketing helps us to identify individual shoppers who make purchases with us across multiple channels, sometimes with different registrations. It means we can better communicate with individuals, with really relevant, timely experiences." AWWG is the fashion group behind global brands like Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable.

"Harnessing the power of payments data is a game-changer for businesses to create a comprehensive customer 360 view," said Brian Landsman, Executive Vice President, Global Technology Partners at Salesforce. "Thanks to Data Connect for Marketing, teams can offer exceptional customer experiences using our Salesforce Commerce Cloud applications."

For more information about Data Connect for Marketing, read more here.

About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

About Adyen's Global Retail Report
The Global Retail Report includes insights from an online poll of 12,000 merchants across 26 different countries and 36,000 consumers, by Censuswide and Opinium between February and March 2023.

About AWWG
Founded in 2006, AWWG is a global fashion company that integrates Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable as the main brands. It is an authorized distributor of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in Spain and Portugal. AWWG currently has 238 stores with presence in 54 countries worldwide and a workforce of 2,800 employees.

About Salesforce
Salesforce empowers companies of every size and industry to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of AI + data + CRM. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

