Trina Solar awarded first Zero Carbon Factory Certificate in the PV industry

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

YIWU, China, July 6, 2023

YIWU, China, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has announced the certification of its Yiwu manufacturing facility as a Zero Carbon Factory. This is the first factory in the PV industry to be awarded zero carbon status by an independent agency.

Trina Solar's Yiwu factory was assessed by TiGroup, a certification body specialising in health, safety, environmental and sustainability inspection and testing. A range of indicators were evaluated on-site, including:

  • Energy and resource utilisations
  • Greenhouse gas reduction implementation
  • Carbon offset implementation
  • Intelligent information management systems for energy and carbon emissions
  • Infrastructure
  • Product design
  • Compliance requirements
  • Management requirements

The factory achieved an overall score of 79.68 out of 80 for 2022, and successfully obtained the Zero Carbon Factory (Type 1) Certificate, which is recognised by the China Energy Conservation Association. Trina Solar is also able to reveal that the carbon emissions per unit output of the Yiwu site decreased by 21.77% in 2022 compared to 2021, while the power consumption per unit product decreased by 9.51%. This is thanks to its comprehensive, sustainable supply chain that includes product design, energy management and intelligent system optimisation.

Trina Solar's Yiwu factory is a Vertex Super Factory, and the primary manufacturing facility for the production of Trina's Vertex S product line. The Vertex S series of solar panels was designed for rooftops, including residential, commercial and industrial application. Vertex S achieves higher efficiency and power thanks to the use of 210mm silicon wafers and is compatible with mainstream inverters and mounting systems. The module series supports Trina Solar's mission of bringing cleaner, greener energy solutions to everyone.

"This certification demonstrates Trina Solar's strong commitment to sustainable development and zero carbon practices across technology, products, and process management. We will continue sustainable manufacturing while discovering innovative ways to further improve and enhance the entire Trina Solar ecosystem to reduce emissions, protect our environment and improve communities across the globe," commented Helena Li, President of Global Solar Product Business Group at Trina Solar.

In 2022, Trina Solar was also recognised for its industry-leading low carbon emissions in the manufacturing process of its full range of 210mm Vertex modules. The modules were awarded a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) certificate by TÜV Rhineland in Germany, becoming the first 210mm modules in the industry to do so.

favicon.png?sn=CN50813&sd=2023-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trina-solar-awarded-first-zero-carbon-factory-certificate-in-the-pv-industry-301870970.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN50813&Transmission_Id=202307060442PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN50813&DateId=20230706
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.