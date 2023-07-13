VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) (OTCPink:TGGLF), a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files to 4K 3D models, has started trading on the OTC Pink Sheets, under the symbol “TGGLF”.



On June 14th, 2023, Toggle3D.ai was spun-out by its parent company Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:N29), and directly listed on the CSE, with Nextech3D.ai retaining control of 13 million shares of Toggle3D.ai or about 45% of the shares issued and outstanding. Another 4 million shares were distributed to Nextech3D’s shareholders. Toggle3D.AI shares are now trading at $1.03 on the CSE.

This is the second highly successful spinout completed by Nextech3D.AI, formerly Nextech AR Solutions.

In October 2022, Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway", retaining control of 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, while also distributing 4 million shares to its shareholders at that time. ARway is currently listed on the CSE under the symbol “ARWY”, where it currently trades at $0.63, while also trading on the OTCQB and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. ARway is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

As Evan mentioned, Toggle3D.ai utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, to enable seamless publishing of high-quality 3D models, to serve various industries within the $160 billion CGI or computer-generated imagery market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, with little or no technical or 3D design expertise.

Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform offers advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.

