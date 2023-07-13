MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, today announced monthly trading volume and preliminary variable transaction fees per million (“FPM”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.1

Chris Concannon, CEO of MarketAxess, commented:

“June and second quarter market trends reflect dramatically lower credit spread volatility versus the prior year same periods. The second quarter trading range of credit spreads for U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield bond indices was approximately 1/3rd of last year’s second quarter levels, reducing client activity for some segments of the market. Despite lower volatility, Open Trading share of total credit trading volume was in line with the prior year at approximately 34%, and we delivered estimated price improvement of $157 million5 to clients in the quarter. Client adoption of our growing suite of trading automation tools remains strong and estimated market share trends continue to be positive in our international product areas and municipal bonds.”

Select 2Q23 highlights*

U.S. high-grade average daily volume (“ADV”) of $5.7 billion ,with estimated market share of 20.7% reflecting the impact of a 17% increase in the new issue calendar compared to the prior year.

,with estimated market share of reflecting the impact of a increase in the new issue calendar compared to the prior year. U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.5 billion with estimated market share of 16.5% . Low credit spread volatility has reduced trading activity by ETF market makers in U.S. high-yield, with estimated U.S. high-yield TRACE market ADV down 13.2% .

with estimated market share of . Low credit spread volatility has reduced trading activity by ETF market makers in U.S. high-yield, with estimated U.S. high-yield TRACE market ADV down . Emerging markets ADV of $2.7 billion decreasedfrom $2.8 billion in the prior year; decreaseof 12.3% in emerging markets estimated market ADV. 2 Local markets emerging markets trading volume increased 10.7% to $75.0 billion and represented a record 44.1% of total emerging markets trading volume in the quarter. Local markets trading volume in the quarter benefited from a record $31.2 billion in June, representing a 31.9% increase compared to the prior year.

decreasedfrom in the prior year; decreaseof in emerging markets estimated market ADV. Local markets emerging markets trading volume increased to and represented a of total emerging markets trading volume in the quarter. Local markets trading volume in the quarter benefited from a record billion in June, representing a increase compared to the prior year. 30.2% increase in Eurobonds ADVto a record $1.9 billion witha record 18.4% (+330 bps) estimated market share, up from 15.1 % . 3

increase in Eurobonds ADVto a witha estimated market share, up from . Municipal bondADV of $389 million , up 4.8% , withestimated market share of 5.8% (+190 bps) , up from 3.9% . Municipal bond market ADV decreased 30.1% .

, up , withestimated market share of , up from . Municipal bond market ADV decreased . 34% Open Trading® share 4 of total credit trading volume. Estimated price improvement 5 via Open Trading was approximately $157 million in the quarter and is $409 million year-to-date through second quarter 2023.

Open Trading® share of total credit trading volume. Estimated via Open Trading was approximately in the quarter and is year-to-date through second quarter 2023. The preliminary FPM1 for total credit for second quarter 2023 was approximately $157 ($160 excluding the impact of client crossing programs in Eurobonds in April 2023),compared to $166 in the prior year. The decline in total credit FPM was principally due to the mix of credit products, specifically the decline in U.S. high-yield trading volume which is the highest FPM product. The preliminary FPM for total rates was $4.80, compared to $4.21 in second quarter 2022.

*All comparisons versus second quarter 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Table 1: June 2023 trading ADV

CREDIT RATES $ in millions

(unaudited) US/UK Trading Days6 Total

ADV Total

Credit High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets Eurobonds Municipal Bonds Total

Rates US Govt.

Bonds Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds Jun-23 21/22 $27,276 $12,284 $5,660 $1,453 $3,053 $1,733 $370 $14,992 $14,577 $415 Jun-22 21/20 $33,360 $12,675 $5,809 $1,971 $2,854 $1,622 $379 $20,685 $20,245 $440 % Change (18%) (3%) (3%) (26%) 7% 7% (2%) (28%) (28%) (6%)

Table 1A: June 2023 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES

(unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield Combined Eurobonds3 Composite Corporate Bond7 Municipals US Govt.

Bonds Jun-23 20.6% 16.3% 19.6% 16.3% 19.2% 5.3% 2.5% Jun-22 22.7% 19.0% 21.6% 17.2% 21.2% 4.4% 3.4% Bps Change (210) bps (270) bps (200) bps (90) bps (200) bps +90 bps (90) bps

Table 1B: 2Q23 trading ADV

CREDIT RATES $ in millions

(unaudited) US/UK Trading Days6 Total

ADV Total

Credit High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets Eurobonds Municipal Bonds Total

Rates US Govt.

Bonds Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds 2Q23 62/60 $27,828 $12,226 $5,697 $1,474 $2,714 $1,942 $389 $15,602 $15,163 $439 2Q22 62/60 $35,389 $12,290 $5,803 $1,771 $2,828 $1,491 $371 $23,099 $22,657 $442 % Change (21%) (1%) (2%) (17%) (4%) 30% 5% (32%) (33%) (1%)

Table 1C: 2Q23 estimated market share

CREDIT RATES

(unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield Combined Eurobonds3 Composite Corporate Bond7 Municipals US Govt.

Bonds 2Q23 20.7% 16.5% 19.7% 18.4% 19.7% 5.8% 2.5% 2Q22 22.3% 17.3% 20.9% 15.1% 20.2% 3.9% 3.7% Bps Change (160) bps (80) bps (120) bps +330 bps (50) bps +190 bps (120) bps

Table 1D: Rolling 6-month trading ADV (period ending June 30, 2023 compared to period ending June 30, 2022)

CREDIT RATES $ in millions

(unaudited) US/UK Trading Days6 Total

ADV Total

Credit High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets Eurobonds Municipal Bonds Total

Rates US Govt.

Bonds Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds Jun-23 124/124 $33,014 $12,972 $6,016 $1,728 $2,904 $1,894 $418 $20,042 $19,608 $434 Jun-22 124/123 $36,447 $12,147 $5,660 $1,699 $2,944 $1,492 $329 $24,300 $23,867 $433 % Change (9%) 7% 6% 2% (1%) 27% 27% (18%) (18%) 0%

Table 1E: Rolling 6-month estimated market share (period ending June 30, 2023 compared to period ending June 30, 2022)

CREDIT RATES

(unaudited) High-Grade High-Yield High-Grade/High-Yield Combined Eurobonds3 Composite Corporate Bond7 Municipals US Govt.

Bonds Jun-23 20.3% 17.5% 19.6% 17.1% 19.4% 6.1% 3.0% Jun-22 21.5% 16.2% 20.0% 13.4% 19.1% 4.1% 3.7% Bps Change (120) bps +130 bps (40) bps +370 bps +30 bps +200 bps (70) bps

1 The FPM for total credit and total rates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 are preliminary and may be revised in subsequent updates and public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any fee information in future press releases.

2 Emerging markets estimated market ADV is derived by combining MarketAxess TraX emerging markets trading volume (currently estimated to represent approximately 55% of the total emerging markets market) and FINRA TRACE-reportable emerging markets trading volume, principally U.S. dollar denominated corporates.

3 Eurobonds estimated market share is derived from MarketAxess TraX data for Eurobonds and covered bonds market trading volume, which is currently estimated to represent approximately 70% of the total European market. Excluding the impact of client crossing programs in April 2023, Eurobonds estimated market share for second quarter 2023 and the rolling 6-month period ending June 30, 2023 would have been approximately 16.9% and 16.4%, respectively.

4 Total credit Open Trading share is derived by taking total Open Trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered and dividing by total credit trading volume across all credit products where Open Trading is offered.

5 Estimated price improvement consists of estimated liquidity taker price improvement (defined as the difference between the winning price and the best disclosed dealer cover price) and estimated liquidity provider price improvement (defined as the difference between the winning price and then current Composite+ bid or offer level, offer if the provider is buying, bid if provider is selling) at the time of the inquiry.

6 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar and the number of U.K. trading days is based primarily on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule.

7 Composite corporate bond estimated market share is defined as combined estimated market share across U.S. high-grade (derived from FINRA TRACE reported data), U.S. high-yield (derived from FINRA TRACE reported data), emerging markets (derived from FINRA TRACE-reportable emerging markets volume, principally U.S. dollar denominated corporates) and Eurobonds (derived from MarketAxess TRAX data which is currently estimated to represent approximately 70% of the total European market) product areas.

Reported MarketAxess volume in all product categories includes only fully electronic trading volume. MarketAxess trading volumes, TRACE reported volumes and MarketAxess Post-Trade processed volumes are available on the Company’s website at investor.marketaxess.com/volume.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

