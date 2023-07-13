ATLANTA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing Company (“SweetWater Brewing” or “SweetWater”), the ninth largest craft brewer in the U.S. and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announces the release of SweetWater Gummies, a new line of easy-drinking, high-alcohol craft ales brewed for an endless summer of haze and juicy flavor. SweetWater Gummies Tropical IIPA and Fruit Punch IIPA, both 9.5% alcohol by volume (ABV), will bolster SweetWater’s year-round lineup with innovative, fruit-forward styles that cater to the fastest growing category in craft beer.



Setting a new standard for flavor, drinkability, aroma, and ABV, SweetWater Gummies redefine the traditional Double IPA. Departing from the intimidating bitterness, SweetWater has transformed this classic craft style by infusing it with sweet, irresistible juice—delivering an unparalleled sensory experience. Crafted with Citra hops and real fruit, these full-flavored, 9.5% ABV Hazy IIPAs are as refreshing and approachable as they are potent.

"We created SweetWater Gummies to expand our innovative, flavor-forward craft category and for the new generation of craft drinkers who demand drinkability and high ABV. Drawing on our expertise in satisfying hop enthusiasts and casual drinkers, these remarkable offerings embody the essence of SweetWater," said Ty Gilmore, President, U.S. Beer, at Tilray Brands. "You'll find it hard to believe you're indulging in a 9.5% ABV Double IPA. The buzz from our distributors has been off the charts."

“Fruit forward, easy drinking IPA that packs a punch,” said Patrick Guerin, President, Lee Distributors.

SweetWater Gummies Fruit Punch IIPA tantalizes the taste buds with a delightful blend of sweet berry flavors accompanied by a touch of tartness, courtesy of real raspberry, cherry, blueberry, and tangerine. Its low bitterness, silky-smooth body, and captivating pink-red hue create an easy and pleasurable drinking experience.

SweetWater Gummies Tropical IIPA combines passionfruit, pineapple, and tangerine to create a tropical medley reminiscent of a refreshing piña colada and freshly squeezed orange juice. With no trace of bitterness and a velvety body, you might mistake this for a tropical cocktail.

“Breakthru Beverage Nevada is excited to introduce the SweetWater Gummies lineup to the Nevada market,” said Michael Shetler, Craft Beer Business Development Manager for Breakthru Nevada. “SweetWater has hit the mark for the 19.2-ounce category with two unique offerings that target everything today’s single-serve beer drinker is looking for: huge flavor, juicy tropical fruit haze, and a smooth, low bitter finish.”

SweetWater Gummies are now available nationally in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and 19.2-ounce cans. Retailers include Kroger, Publix, Total Wine, Circle K, H-E-B, Lowes Foods, and many more. For more information, please visit sweetwaterbrew.com and to find Gummies in a store near you, please visit our beer finder.

About SweetWater Brewing

One of Atlanta’s original craft breweries, founded 26 years ago, SweetWater Brewing is now the 9th largest craft brewers in the U.S. With two flagship breweries in Atlanta, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colorado, SweetWater’s award-winning craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails are available coast to coast and in more states than ever before. Inspired by the outdoors, SweetWater is a passionate advocate for healthy waterways and conservation initiatives. Through its annualSave Our Water campaign, SweetWater continues to raise funds to support nonprofit organizations fighting for clean water and habitat conservation, including the Waterkeeper Alliance, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, and Trout Unlimited.

SweetWater Brewery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

For further information about SweetWater Brewing Company, please visit www.sweetwaterbrew.com and follow @SweetWaterBrew.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ( TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

