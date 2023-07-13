LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Knightscope, Inc. ( KSCP), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers Knightscope’s recent announcement that Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC (“Ascendiant”) has initiated coverage on the company’s stock with a buy rating and a price target of $3.50 per share.



As explained in the announcement, Ascendiant, an investment banking and equity research firm focusing on high-growth sectors, has conducted extensive research and analysis on Knightscope's business model, technological advancements and market potential. Following a comprehensive evaluation, Ascendiant has expressed a positive outlook on Knightscope's growth prospects and sees substantial upside potential for the company's stock.

“This recognition from Ascendiant reflects their confidence in our innovative autonomous security solutions, our strong market position and our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders with a buy rating,” William Santana Li, chairman and CEO of Knightscope, stated in the news release. “The Rise of the Robots continues, and Wall Street is now taking notice that Knightscope has a unique set of disruptive technologies combining artificial intelligence, autonomy, robotics and electric vehicle technology.”

Knightscope’s cutting-edge solutions have been deployed across various sectors, including corporate campuses, shopping centers, hospitals and educational institutions, transforming traditional security practices and enhancing safety and efficiency.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

