Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced an affiliate has purchased the Blink® product line of eye and contact lens drops from Johnson & Johnson Vision.* The strategic acquisition is the latest example of the company’s commitment to increasing over-the-counter (OTC) consumer convenience in eye care.

“There’s a growing need for relieving the symptoms of dry eyes and dry contact lenses, and OTC products are often the first option consumers choose,” said John Ferris, executive vice president, Consumer, Bausch + Lomb. “The addition of Blink expands our robust portfolio of OTC eye care brands, enabling us to provide more choices for consumers and eye care professionals.”

According to a 2022 Gallup Study, 57% of American adults report suffering from eye dryness, and of them, nearly half (48%) use OTC lubricant drops to obtain relief. The incidence is increasing, with a strong correlation between the amount of time spent on digital devices and reported dry eyes.1 In addition, contact lens discomfort and contact lens dryness impacts a third of the 45 million contact lens wearers in the United States.2,3,4

About Blink® Eye Drops

The Blink portfolio of eye drops consists of a variety of eye drops and contact lens rewetting drops that provide immediate and long-lasting symptom relief. The products that are part of the acquisition include the following:

Blink ® Tears Lubricating Eye Drops;

Tears Lubricating Eye Drops; Blink ® Tears Preservative Free Lubricating Eye Drops;

Tears Preservative Free Lubricating Eye Drops; Blink GelTears ® Lubricating Eye Drops;

Lubricating Eye Drops; Blink ® Triple Care Lubricating Eye Drops;

Triple Care Lubricating Eye Drops; Blink Contacts ® Lubricating Eye Drops; and

Lubricating Eye Drops; and Blink-N-Clean® Lens Drops.

More information about Blink eye drops can be found at www.justblink.com.

Under the terms of the deal, Bausch + Lomb agreed to acquire the Blink product line for $106.5 million with cash on hand.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References

MultiSponsor Surveys, Inc. The 2022 Study of Dry Eye Sufferers. August 2022. MultiSponsor Surveys, Inc. The 2021 Study of the U.S. Consumer Contact Lens Market. December 2021. American Optometric Association. www.aoa.org. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. www.cdc.gov.

*Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. and the affiliates of both.

