Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it has reached the important milestone of selling more than 1,000 of its industry leading Supernova DC fast chargers.

Introduced last year, and now sold to more than 80 customers across 30 countries, this achievement highlights the rapid adoption of Wallbox’s innovative technology, which increases reliability while providing a flexible power upgrade path. Customers now include many of the world’s most widely respected companies, including Iberdrola, BeCharge, Atlante, and Osprey. This speaks to the trust the company has built, the technological expertise, and the attention to customer satisfaction.

“We have achieved in a little more than a year, what has taken most companies three or four years to accomplish. We’ve introduced and scaled our innovative DC fast charger into one of the leading platforms in the market today, with customer commitments of more than 12,000 units,” said Enric Asunción, co-founder and CEO of Wallbox. “Reaching this important milestone highlights our customer’s need for a reliable, cost efficient, and flexible approach to solving a complex issue. I’m excited about what is to come, as we continue to expand Supernova’s market presence into North America later this year, offer new configurations of power and hardware, including NACS, CCS, and CHAdeMO, and provide leading installation, maintenance, and support.”

Supernova is Wallbox’s next generation DC fast-charger that has been designed to satisfy the industry’s desire for reliable and efficient public charging that benefits both electric vehicle drivers and chargepoint operators. Its latest generation, Supernova 180, has been designed specifically for the North American market and will support up to 180 kW of charging speed. Supernova leverages an innovative modular approach, the ability to charge multiple EVs concurrently with split-charge configurations, is interoperable with all vehicle makes, models and charging standards, and offers limitless customizable branding options. Supernova’s reduced footprint also opens more potential sites to scale a network faster, giving access to fast charging even in places with limited space and power such as gas stations, high power charge hubs, car dealerships and shopping malls.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs approximately 1,200 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the private placement. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “”target,” will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox’s history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox’s ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox’s forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to health pandemics including those of COVID-19; losses or disruptions in Wallbox’s supply or manufacturing partners; impacts resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; risks related to macro-economic conditions and inflation; Wallbox’s reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox’s technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; as well as the other important factors discussed and incorporated by reference under the heading “Risk Factors” in Wallbox’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox’s website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

