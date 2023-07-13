Baker Hughes to Supply 3 Liquefaction Trains for NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG Project

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Contract awarded by Bechtel for Main Refrigerant Compressors (MRCs) includes three liquefaction trains, for a total of six Frame 7 gas turbines and 18 centrifugal compressors
  • Technology capable of producing a nameplate capacity of approximately 17.61 million tonnes per annum (MTPA)

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes ( BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday it has been awarded an order by Bechtel Energy Inc. (Bechtel) – to be booked in the second quarter of 2023 – to supply three Main Refrigerant Compressors (MRCs) for NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

In total, Baker Hughes will supply six Frame 7 gas turbines paired with 18 centrifugal compressors across Rio Grande’s first three LNG trains in a parallel configuration arrangement, providing more operational flexibility – for a nameplate capacity of 17.61 MTPA.

“This order builds on our longstanding relationship with Bechtel and is a significant milestone in our partnership with NextDecade, supporting them on this key LNG project,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “We are delighted that our proven and reliable technology solution will support the production of LNG in the U.S., which is crucial in balancing energy affordability, security and sustainability globally.”

The Baker Hughes gas technology solution chosen for Rio Grande LNG provides NextDecade with the highest production levels for the plant’s design, as well as operational flexibility and high availability. The Frame 7 gas turbine is well-proven for its energy efficiency, availability, reliability and maintainability.

Packaging of the turbine/compressor train, a unique Baker Hughes offering, as well as assembly of the compressors and testing of the trains, will take place at Baker Hughes’ facilities in Italy.

Building on almost 40 years of experience in the LNG space, Baker Hughes continues to help meet global energy demand by providing advanced, efficient and reliable solutions for the U.S. natural gas export sector. The announcement follows another recent contract awarded by Bechtel to Baker Hughes to supply two liquefaction trains for another LNG project in Texas, announced in March 2023.

About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes ( BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato
39 3463823419
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Jud Bailey
+1 281-809-9088
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2OTQwOCM1Njc3ODI5IzIwMDU2NDA=
Baker-Hughes-Energy-Services-L.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.