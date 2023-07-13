LEXINGTON, Mass., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. ( ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, today announced that the Company has added thirteen new biospecimen suppliers to iSpecimen’s proprietary Marketplace® throughout the first half of 2023. The addition of these new sample providers increases the breadth and depth of biospecimen offerings for researchers, including varying sample types and formats that are both banked and prospectively collected.



iSpecimen’s expanded network will provide researchers with even greater access to human biosamples within various cancer and hematology, cardiovascular, autoimmune, neurological, endocrine, metabolic and infectious disease categories. Additional specimen capabilities include those for environmental and food-based allergies, genitourinary disorders, pediatric conditions, pregnancy including normal, high risk, and fetal abnormalities, pulmonary and respiratory tract disorders, skin and connective tissue disorders, and much more, to be integrated into the platform. Notably, one sample provider offers access to over 640,000 patients across five sites focused on prospective collections for a wide array of disease indications. Another provider specializes in highly characterized isolated immune cells from healthy donors, as well as banked antigen-specific T cells. iSpecimen also added a new supplier focused on frozen clinical-grade cord blood, showcasing the comprehensive offerings available within the global network.

Additionally, to support the Company’s goal of advancing research among diverse patient populations, one of the new suppliers exclusively sources biospecimens from African patient pools to help improve health outcomes and advance translational and genomics research for diseases that are prevalent in African communities.

“As the industry’s global research and development activities continue to evolve in complexity, it is becoming increasingly important for researchers to have access to a wide range of biospecimens,” said Tracy Curley, iSpecimen’s CEO. “To address this growing need, the Company focused on efficiently adding more specimen providers to its network that can also contribute more thoughtful recommendations regarding specimen requirements, which can ultimately support and expedite the drug discovery process. The iSpecimen Marketplace’s expanded network also helps to promote diversity among patient populations, ensuring that no group goes underrepresented when it comes to finding treatments for diseases.”

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen ( ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

