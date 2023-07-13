TAMPA, Fla., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. ( KFRC), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, will release second quarter results post-market on Monday, July 31, 2023, followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results. The dial-in number is (888) 550-5417 and the conference passcode is “Kforce”. A replay of the call will be available on our website at https://investor.kforce.com for one year after the call.



Kforce Inc. management will participate in the 8th Annual Wells Fargo FinTech, Information & Business Services Forum at the Newport Harbor Island Resort in Rhode Island on August 9, 2023. The presentation can be accessed at http://investor.kforce.com/ under “Events and Presentations”.

About Kforce Inc.

Kforce is a solutions firm specializing in technology and other professional staffing services. Each year, we provide career opportunities for approximately 25,000 highly skilled professionals on a temporary, consulting or direct-hire basis. These professionals work with approximately 2,500 clients, including a significant majority of the Fortune 500, helping them conquer challenges and meet their digital transformation goals. Together, we reimagine how business gets done. For more than 60 years, we’ve achieved our clients’ objectives by combining a KNOWLEDGEforce®—our namesake—with flexibility and an unmatched drive for excellence.

Michael R. Blackman, Chief Corporate Development Officer

(813) 552-2927