WYOMISSING, Pa., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. ( GLPI) announced today that the Company will release its 2023 second quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 28, 2023.

During the conference call, Peter M. Carlino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and senior management, will review the quarter’s results and performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast:
The conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.glpropinc.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877/407-0784
International: 1-201/689-8560

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844/512-2921
International: 1-412/317-6671
Passcode: 13739832
The playback can be accessed through Friday, August 4, 2023.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Contact:
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.Investor Relations
Matthew Demchyk, Chief Investment OfficerJoseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy at JCIR
610/401-2900212/835-8500
[email protected][email protected]
