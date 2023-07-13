ViaDerma Announces Updates for Vitastem Global Sales Expansion, Nupelo FDA-Registration Status & More 

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Pink: VDRM) is very pleased to announce several exciting business updates for current and prospective shareholders, partners, and healthcare providers.

The company is currently over 30% through the process of our stability testing requirements in order to finalize approvals for distributing lead product Vitastem Ultra throughout multiple countries in the Caribbean and Middle East. Based on the feedback we have received to date, we anticipate that the required testing protocols should be completed by the end of August or in early September of this year.

Our new hair regrowth product, Nupelo, is in the final stages of receiving FDA-registered product approval. Recently, our team received feedback and a new request by the FDA to submit additional information required for final approvals. The requirements were sent back to the FDA in early June and we are awaiting the confirmation for FDA-registered approval for Nupelo any day now.

In addition, the company is currently finalizing an agreement with a much larger FDA-registered product manufacturing facility that can help scale Vitastem product inventory to over 100,000 units with just 6-8 weeks lead time. This move is imperative to the company's success in being able to fulfill increased customer demand throughout the US and around the world.

The company has been working very hard to overcome several scalability challenges we had unexpectedly encountered with our previous product manufacturer who proved unable to fulfill the needed product inventory fast enough in order to meet the volume requirements demanded from healthcare providers and medical supply distributors. Since then, management has thoroughly researched, vetted, and sourced a new Tier-1 FDA-registered medical product manufacturer here in the US who will soon take over all of the manufacturing requirements for Vitastem Ultra. This strategic move will drastically help ViaDerma scale the business much more successfully moving forward in order to meet the increased demand by healthcare professionals and health care supply distributors that have been attributed to our ongoing sales & marketing efforts throughout the world.

Furthermore, over the past several weeks, the company has interviewed several auditors, CPA firms, and attorneys with the expectations of retaining their services very soon in order to complete the two years of audited financial statements required to become fully SEC reporting. Once completed, the company plans to immediately apply for uplisting ViaDerma to the OTCQB.

ViaDerma is deeply committed to expanding the growth of our business to great new heights in 2023 and even more so into 2024 and beyond. Feedback from healthcare providers in the US and abroad has been stellar and the demand for Vitastem as a go-to topical antibiotic for minor to severe wounds and infectious skin diseases continues to increase by the day.

The company’s management team deeply appreciates the ongoing feedback and patience from shareholders, partners, and healthcare providers. We are extremely grateful and excited about the future of the business over the next year and look forward to sharing several more updates as soon as possible.

About ViaDerma, Inc.
ViaDerma, Inc. ( VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative transdermal drug delivery technology solutions to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: https://viaderma.com

Any forecast of future performance is a "forward looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

Contact information:
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 310-734-6111
Follow ViaDerma on Twitter: https://twitter.com/viaderma
Follow ViaDerma on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ViaDermaLicensing


ti?nf=ODg2OTgyOCM1Njc5NDM5IzIwMjQwNTg=
ViaDerma-Licensing.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.