CHICAGO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. ( LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”) — the carbon recycling company that transforms waste carbon into sustainable raw materials for everyday products—announced today the promotion of Dr. Zara Summers to Chief Science Officer and Dr. Michael Köpke to Chief Innovation Officer. Together, these promotions reflect LanzaTech’s emphatic investment in delivering disruptive commercial technology to pave the way for a circular carbon economy.



“Zara and Michael’s promotions better enable us to accelerate commercial deployment of our technology. By streamlining the governance of our science teams and focusing innovation to feed our commercial pipeline, we are better able to deliver what our customers need,” said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech. “Through this new structure focused on enhancing the efficiency of our Company’s innovation efforts, we will be able to align early-stage science activities with the needs of the market delivering solutions to harness all the carbon that’s already above-ground. Together, we can protect the planet and its ecosystems for future generations.”

In her new role, Dr. Summers will oversee the entirety of LanzaTech’s Science division – which encompasses Synthetic Biology, Fermentation, AI, and Computational Biology – unifying and streamlining the Company’s R&D work for commercial success. She will have accountability for the Company’s technology pipeline and technical portfolio. Prior to the promotion, Dr. Summers served as LanzaTech’s VP of Science. Dr. Summers joined LanzaTech in January 2022 from ExxonMobil, where she created their R&D Bioscience division and managed a broad portfolio of bio-based programs including their strategies for nature-based solutions. As a proven strategic leader, Zara will enable the translation of our world class research portfolio to practice. Zara will act as Chair of a newly formed Technology Governance Council at LanzaTech, which will enable the Company to better monitor and prioritize the project portfolio and ensure alignment across multiple teams from science and engineering to commercial and finance.

“Our Science team is developing exciting and impactful technology that has strong commercial applications today,” said Dr. Summers. “Deepening the integration and alignment between our science, engineering, and commercialization divisions will bring our incredible innovations to global players across multiple industries and improve our collective environmental impact.”

Dr. Köpke—who is named as an inventor on over 500 hundred patents and an author on over 50 publications—will oversee the process of innovation within the Company, including identifying next technology breakthroughs, developing and incubating technology and business opportunities for LanzaTech, and increasing organizational resilience and flexibility through its technology investments. He will continue to play a leading role in establishing and coordinating technology partnerships and innovation networks and will lead a Distinguished Technical Council at LanzaTech, that will lead on cutting edge developments that can support the Company’s commercial pipeline. Prior to the promotion, Dr. Köpke most recently served as LanzaTech’s VP of Synthetic Biology. During his 14-year tenure at the Company, he initiated LanzaTech’s synthetic biology, automation and biofoundry, strain and protein engineering, and computational modeling programs.

“Embarking on this new chapter at LanzaTech will allow us to integrate the amazing innovation happening across our company under one mission and vision,” said Dr. Köpke. “Innovation is at the heart of who we are, and I am excited to take the lead on developing an innovation feeder program to support our commercialization pipeline, while we increasingly focus on leveraging our platform across multiple sectors.”

LanzaTech was recently named a TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2023 for its carbon recycling innovation and impact.

