Company believes stock is significantly undervalued and is trading at a significant discount to current cash position of approximately $235 million

Buyback is authorized through Dec. 31, 2023





BREA, Calif., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . ( MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company has authorized a stock buyback program, pursuant to which the Company may, until Dec. 31, 2023, purchase up to $25 million in shares of its outstanding common stock. The shares may be repurchased, from time to time, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other factors, and in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The authorization of the stock buyback program does not obligate the Company to purchase any shares and may be terminated or amended by the Board at any time prior to its expiration date.

“We are initiating this buyback program as an attractive opportunity to deploy capital and return value to our shareholders,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive ( MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

