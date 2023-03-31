Cambridge Bancorp Sets Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 6, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), expects to report results for the second quarter of 2023 prior to the market open on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11:00 am EST.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:
https://dpregister.com/sreg/10178703/f95c2786ad

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available at the following link:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=xSN1RhIq

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-866-777-2509
PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5413

The webcast will be archived for three months on our investor relations website at:
https://ir.cambridgetrust.com/news-market-information/event-calendar/default.aspx

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 133-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.5 billion in assets at March 31, 2023, and a total of 22 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.3 billion in client assets under management and administration at March 31, 2023. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

CONTACT:
Cambridge Bancorp
Michael F. Carotenuto
Chief Financial Officer
617-520-5520

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cambridge-bancorp-sets-second-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301870540.html

SOURCE Cambridge Bancorp

