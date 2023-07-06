Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ron Halas, P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross, IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada, Niger, Indonesia, New Caledonia, Suriname, Brazil, and Mauritania. Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

Lumina_Gold_Corp__Lumina_Gold_Hires_Ron_Halas_as_Chief_Operating.jpg

Marshall Koval, CEO & President commented: "Ron's specific experience delivering late-stage studies for projects at Global Atomic Corporation, Spanish Mountain Gold and IAMGOLD is extremely well suited for taking Cangrejos towards a Feasibility Study. His operating experience at Tasiast and Goro Nickel will also be invaluable as the project moves towards construction."

Ron Halas commented: "I am excited to be part of the Lumina team and am looking forward to advancing the Cangrejos project. Cangrejos has the advantages of proximity to a port, highway, and electric power and is a world class deposit with its production scale and mine life. I believe it has the right mix of attributes to be a successful mining operation."

In conjunction with his appointment, Lumina has granted Mr. Halas 350,000 options pursuant to its stock option plan. Each option has an exercise price of $0.52, will expire on July 6, 2028, and vests in 1/3 tranches annually, with 1/3 vesting on the date of grant.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter, Linkedin or Facebook.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/. To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact.

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

favicon.png?sn=VA50546&sd=2023-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-hires-ron-halas-as-chief-operating-officer-301870746.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA50546&Transmission_Id=202307060700PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA50546&DateId=20230706
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.