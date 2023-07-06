Axon's fully customized trailer hits the road this summer— showcasing the latest public safety solutions across 30 cities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that the Axon Roadshow is geographically expanding to demonstrate the power of its integrated suite of solutions that lead modern policing. After two successful years touring the U.S. and Canada, the Roadshow will expand to England, Wales, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Axon's customer-focused roadshow began in 2021 with custom trailers visiting the 48 contiguous United States, as well as stops in Canada, to provide demonstrations of the latest public safety technology. The tour will kick off this August and run through late November. Each stop is designed to recognize and celebrate Axon's global customers with localized content, hands-on product demonstrations, networking and public safety appreciation.

"The Axon Roadshow is a chance for us to show public safety agencies the latest technology we've developed and celebrate the work they do," said Rick Smith, Axon CEO and Founder. "We are thrilled to be expanding the Axon Roadshow to more countries to hear directly from public safety about their cultures and the challenges they face, so we can better serve them and their communities. The Axon Roadshow is the perfect opportunity to show our customers that we are here for them, we are listening, and we want their feedback."

Axon's fully customized 44.6 foot trailer is designed for versatility and will cater to local public safety needs by city and country. Flexible interior space will showcase the Axon Ecosystem — bringing de-escalation, transparency and aerial awareness live-streams into one place. Public safety attendees will have the opportunity to experience and learn more about each of Axon's advanced network of connected solutions, including;

TASER 10 Firing Range: With a maximum range of 45 feet and the ability to deploy up to 10 individually targeted probes, TASER 10 creates more time and space to de-escalate and resolve conflicts.

With a maximum range of 45 feet and the ability to deploy up to 10 individually targeted probes, TASER 10 creates more time and space to de-escalate and resolve conflicts. Axon Body 4 Demo : Axon's latest body-worn camera with better quality footage providing additional perspectives, streamlined operations and new real-time communications support.

: Axon's latest body-worn camera with better quality footage providing additional perspectives, streamlined operations and new real-time communications support. Connected Response Station: Axon's digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence, easily manage all forms of digital evidence from CCTV recordings and cell phone videos to body-worn and in-car video evidence, and more.

Axon's digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence, easily manage all forms of digital evidence from CCTV recordings and cell phone videos to body-worn and in-car video evidence, and more. Axon Air Flight Center: Offering complete solutions for drones in public safety. From secure, wireless live-streaming, to automated flight logs and reporting, Axon Air integrates seamlessly with the rest of the Axon Network to provide critical situational awareness.

Offering complete solutions for drones in public safety. From secure, wireless live-streaming, to automated flight logs and reporting, Axon Air integrates seamlessly with the rest of the Axon Network to provide critical situational awareness. Virtual Reality Simulator: Axon VR Training prepares officers for complex, real-world situations through immersive training that enhances performance, critical thinking and de-escalation skills.

Axon VR Training prepares officers for complex, real-world situations through immersive training that enhances performance, critical thinking and de-escalation skills. Axon Fleet 3 Ride-alongs featuring automated plate recognition technology (ALPR): The next generation in-car video solution featuring a dual-view camera system, ALPR in every vehicle and situational awareness with live-streaming capabilities to enhance officer safety while in the field.

The Axon Roadshow is an opportunity for public safety to have hands on experience with Axon's suite of products and connect with product experts and developers. Axon leaders welcome the ability to hear about the challenges public safety faces each day, in order to better serve them and their communities.

To learn more about Axon's Global Roadshow and to follow the tour, please visit: https://www.axon.com/news/technology/axon-roadshow-set-to-tour-europe-summer-2023

About Axon

Axon is the technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

Non-Axon trademarks are property of their respective owners. Axon Roadshow is a service mark of Axon Enterprise, Inc. Axon, the Delta Logo, Axon Air, Axon Evidence, Axon Fleet, Axon Network, TASER and TASER 10 are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

