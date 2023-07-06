Independent lab analysis validates that Noochies! protein and amino acid profiles exceed industry standards and popular animal-based proteins

TORONTO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CULT Food Science Corp. ("CULT" or the "Company") (CSE: CULT) (OTC: CULTF) (FRA: LN0), a pioneer in the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products, has revealed independent, third-party testing of its initial cultivated pet food ingredients. The laboratory results show Bmmune®, CULT's patented cultivated ingredient, exceeds industry-defined standards for protein and essential amino acids, and is a viable if not better alternative to popular premium animal proteins like chicken and lamb.

Bmmune® is a patented blend of high-protein nutritional yeast and fermentation products, and is the foundational ingredient in CULT's ground-breaking Noochies! Cultivated Pet Food brand. Results of independent laboratory analysis show nearly twice the level of protein in Bmmune® compared to the industry standard set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials ("AAFCO").

As the table below illustrates, Bmmune® far exceeds standard levels for essential amino acids in dog foods. Normally, the limiting amino acids are those that contain sulfur – methionine, cysteine – which are typically lower in plant-based proteins. But in Bmmune®, those amino acids still far exceed the AAFCO-set standards.

Bmmune® outperforms popular animal proteins in many instances as well, proving it is a viable single-ingredient, all-natural alternative to animal proteins.

Bmmune® is a low-input ingredient – made without extensive usage of arable land, fresh water and carbon-emitting farmed animals or equipment. The recent studies on its protein and amino acid profiles reaffirm it is a premium sustainable protein.

Management Commentary

"Our testing confirms our Bmmune® ingredient is a true alternative to conventional proteins, a single ingredient that soars past stated AAFCO minimums and stacks up against popular animal proteins," said Joshua Errett, VP of Product at CULT. "This is premium nutrition without the environmental harm - a future-proofed pet food!"

Bmmune® versus AAFCO Standards

AAFCO Bmmune®! +/- (%) Crude protein 18 44 +244 Arginine 0.51 2.33 +457 Histidine 0.19 0.96 +505 Isoleucine 0.38 1.61 +424 Leucine 0.68 2.9 +426 Lysine 0.63 2.43 +386 Methionine 0.33 0.55 +167 Methionine+Cystine 0.65 1.06 +163 Phenylalanine 0.45 1.72 +382 Phenylalanine+Tyrosine 0.74 3.16 +427 Threonine 0.48 1.92 +400 Tryptophan 0.16 0.54 +338 Valine 0.49 2.11 +431

Bmmune® versus Chicken and Lamb

Bmmune® Chicken Breast Lamb (Raw) Crude protein 44 % 32 % 17 % Lysine 2.43 3.08 1.46 Alanine 2.54 1.87 1.00 Arginine 2.33 2.16 0.98 Aspartic Acid 3.75 3.02 1.46 Cystine 0.51 0.36 0.20 Glutamic Acid 5.56 4.47 2.40 Glycine 1.88 1.42 0.81 Histidine 0.96 1.19 0.52 Isoleucine 1.61 1.57 0.80 Leucine 2.90 2.65 1.29 Methionine 0.55 0.83 0.43 Phenylalanine 1.72 1.29 0.67 Proline 2.01 1.02 0.69 Serine 2.26 1.22 0.62 Threonine 1.92 1.44 0.71 Tyrosine 1.44 1.16 0.56 Valine 2.11 1.66 0.89 Tryptophan 0.54 0.44 0.19

About CULT Food Science

CULT Food Science Corp. is the first publicly-traded company of its kind in North America, pioneering the investment, development, and commercialization of cellular agriculture technologies and products. Through its global portfolio of companies and its venture studio, CULT Food Science provides investors with unprecedented exposure to the most innovative start-up, private or early-stage cultivated meat, cell-based dairy, and other cultured food companies around the world.

Additional information can be found by viewing the Company's website at cultfoodscience.com or its regulatory filings on sedar.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

CULT FOOD SCIENCE CORP.

"Lejjy Gafour"

Lejjy Gafour, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Information:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the following risks: those associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. For further information on risk, investors are advised to see the Company's MD&A and other disclosure filings with the regulators which are found at sedar.com .

