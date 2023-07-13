California Resources Corporation Appoints Nicole Parra as Vice President of Community Affairs

1 hours ago
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition, today announced that Nicole Parra has been appointed as Vice President of Community Affairs, effective July 6, 2023. In this role, she will be responsible for engaging community stakeholders to help further strengthen CRC’s local partnerships and enact regional Community Benefits Plans for CRC’s low-carbon oil and natural gas and carbon management businesses.

Ms. Parra has spent most of her life in public service with 30 years of extensive legislative and political experience. Most recently, she served as Director of the California Renewable Energy Laboratory at the Kern Community College District (KernCCD). Prior to this, she was elected to the California State Assembly for three terms, served in the Business, Transportation and Housing Agency and worked for now retired U.S. Congressman Cal Dooley.

Ms. Parra has received several recognitions by community and academic institutions including the Mark Bingham Award for Excellence in Achievement by U.C. Berkeley in 2009. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Juris Doctorate degree from the Catholic University School of Law in Washington, D.C.

“We are very happy to welcome Nicole to the CRC team,” said Francisco Leon, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRC. “She is deeply committed to our California communities and has been a tireless public servant for decades. I look forward to working with Nicole as we continue to strengthen our community relationships across the state.”

Ms. Parra said, “As CRC helps further the state’s energy transition objectives, I’m excited to collaborate with our local stakeholders to ensure the company’s business initiatives provide meaningful benefits to our communities.”

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC produces some of the lowest carbon intensity oil in the US and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral and technical resources for decarbonization efforts. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.

