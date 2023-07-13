Company wins multiple awards in first half of 2023 from leading organizations including the Boston Business Journal, Built In, WomenTech and more

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that it has received multiple acknowledgements from prestigious organizations for executive leadership, its work in employee engagement and corporate social responsibility.

“It is delightful to see our team members receive accolades for their unmatched achievements,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “I congratulate them and look forward to their continued contributions to our organization as well as to the broad tech industry. I’m also honored for the company to receive awards for our CSR efforts as well as for being a great place to work. I’m grateful to our employees whose unrelenting passion for making a difference in our communities and the world is truly inspiring. Our employees make our company a great place to work, and it is a wonderful accomplishment to have it recognized by leading organizations.”

Executive Leadership

Progress’ leadership team is committed to leading by example and inspiring others to bring positive change within the organizations and across the industry. In the first half of 2023, several members of Progress’ leadership team were selected and praised for their efforts and their success.

CIO Ian Pitt received a 2023 Boston ORBIE Award, which honors CIOs and CISOs who have demonstrated excellence in leadership.

Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer Shirley Knowles was named to WomenTech Network’s 30 Outstanding Black Women in Tech list, which celebrates inspiring Black women transforming technology for all. Shirley was also named Young Alumna of the Year by Marquette University.

Sara Faatz, Director of Technology Community Relations, was named a winner of Built In's 2023 Moxie Awards, an annual awards program that recognizes women in technology who have made outsized contributions to their workplaces, communities and the industry.

Dimo Mitev, Manager, Software Engineering, and Dimitar Topuzov, Senior QA Architect, were included in the Career Show’s Top 100 Most Influential IT People in Bulgaria list for 2023, which recognizes professionals making significant contributions to the development of the IT industry in Bulgaria.

Employer of Choice

Progress culture is based on trust, mutual respect and collaboration, innovation, putting people first and empowering them to thrive. Year-over-year, Progress continues to be acknowledged for this effort by being selected as a best employer by leading organizations.

Most recently, Progress was recognized by the Boston Business Journal Best Places to Work for the third consecutive year. The exclusive listing recognizes Massachusetts workplaces where employees gave the best scores in confidential surveys for factors including job satisfaction, engagement, communication, retention and teamwork.

Progress was also recognized by Built In's Best Places To Work awards in multiple categories, including Boston Best Large Places to Work, Boston Best Places to Work and U.S. Best Large Places to Work. The awards program recognizes companies who offer the best total rewards programs and compensation packages among their peers.

In addition to the employer of choice accolades, Progress was named a 2023 Middle Market Leader by the Boston Business Journal, which ranks the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts. The company was also ranked #12 in the Boston Business Journal’s Largest Software Developers in Massachusetts list.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Progress was honored for its ongoing commitment to inclusion and diversity and for serving its communities.

Its CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow, received silver in the "Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility" category at the American Business “Stevie” Awards, and it was recognized in the "Most Effective CSR Strategy" category at the 2023 HR Distinction Awards.

Progress was recognized for the seventh time as a trusted and long-standing corporate partner by SOS Children's Villages in Bulgaria, the world's largest non-governmental organization focused on supporting children without parental care and families at risk.

Telerik School Academy named Progress a valuable corporate partner in the 2022/2023 school year.



Progress operates with a “people-centric” mindset and strives to provide an inclusive work environment where every employee has a sense of belonging and equal opportunity to succeed. It is the anchor of the company’s CSR program, Progress for Tomorrow, which includes initiatives dedicated to inclusion, diversity and human rights, social justice, STEM education, emergency relief and environmental sustainability. To learn more about Progress for Tomorrow, visit https://www.progress.com/social-responsibility or read our latest Corporate Social Responsibility report.

To view the company’s full list of awards and recognitions, go to https://www.progress.com/company/awards

To learn more about careers at Progress, go to https://www.progress.com/company/careers

About Progress

Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress ( PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-800-213-3407

[email protected]