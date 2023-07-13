Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast

PHILADELPHIA, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (: CRS) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2023. The call and webcast will follow the release of fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

What: Carpenter Technology Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: +1 412-317-9259

Live and Archived Webcast: ir.carpentertechnology.com

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Investor Inquiries:Media Inquiries:
John HuyetteHeather Beardsley
+1 610-208-2061+1 610-208-2278
[email protected][email protected]
