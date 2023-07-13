SOMERSET, N.J., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it has been recognized in Healthcare Technology Report’s list of Power 500 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023. In addition to the company's recognition, CareCloud's president and chief executive officer, Hadi Chaudhry, has been selected as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2023.

The Healthcare Technology Report is a prestigious industry publication covering business news, investments, and corporate actions in the healthcare technology sector. The Power 500 Healthcare Technology Companies is a dynamic list that showcases top competitors in biotechnology, medical devices, healthcare software, and consumer healthtech. These companies are selected based on their excellence in product/service, technical expertise, growth, operational excellence, and strong management teams. The Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2023 list recognizes outstanding leaders who have brought advanced healthcare solutions to market, prioritizing patient care and improving outcomes.

As a cloud-based healthcare technology company established more than two decades ago, CareCloud offers a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled solutions that simplify administrative tasks, increase practice efficiency, and optimize revenue cycle management. They aim to create integrable solutions that deliver providers into the next generation of healthcare through interoperability and advanced technologies.

Chaudhry brings a unique combination of finance and information technology to CareCloud. He joined the organization in 2002 as the manager of IT, where his focus was to turn the company’s vision into reality through technology. Throughout his journey with the company, he has held various positions, including general manager, CIO, VP of global operations and president, before assuming the role of CEO.

Chaudhry expressed his profound gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon him and CareCloud, emphasizing, "We are truly honored by this achievement. Our entire team works diligently every day to redefine healthcare through technology-enabled solutions and cutting-edge artificial intelligence. I am also immensely grateful for this acknowledgment and the tremendous success we have achieved. Our accomplishments reflect the hard work and dedication of our team.”

He further acknowledged the invaluable mentorship of Mahmud Haq, CareCloud's esteemed founder and executive chairman, stating, "I owe a great deal of our accomplishments to Mr. Haq's invaluable mentorship. He has taught me the significance of persistence and the ability to overcome obstacles through unconventional methods. With his visionary guidance, CareCloud has charted its own path to success, propelling the company to new heights. It is a tremendous honor to continue Mr. Haq's mission and lead CareCloud towards further growth and achievement."

CareCloud's mission is to revolutionize the healthcare industry through the power of technology, and this recent recognition reinforces its position as a trailblazer in the field. The company's innovative software solutions and Chaudhry's visionary leadership continue to drive positive change and make a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

