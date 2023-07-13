Bird Global, Inc. ( NYSE:BRDS, Financial), a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced its collaboration with other major industry players, including Dott, Lime, Superpedestrian, TIER Mobility, and Voi, in issuing industry recommendations to European cities. These recommendations aim to facilitate the transition to zero emission transportation through the adoption of safe and well-integrated micromobility services.

With the urgent need to combat climate change and reduce pollution levels in urban areas, the micromobility sector has emerged as a pivotal solution. Bird recognizes the importance of cooperation and knowledge-sharing to accelerate the shift towards sustainable transportation.

“From the outset, Bird Global has been committed to helping build a sustainable future and we are thrilled to collaborate with fellow micromobility operators in issuing these industry recommendations to European cities,” said Shane Torchiana, CEO, Bird. “We believe that shared electric vehicles have the potential to revolutionize urban transportation and reduce carbon emissions. By working together and sharing our insights, we can help cities develop sustainable and efficient micromobility ecosystems that benefit everyone.”

The recommendations serve as a guide for European cities looking to enhance their transportation infrastructure with micromobility solutions and provide key insights and practical suggestions pertaining to safety, parking, vehicle maintenance, data sharing, and public-private partnerships. The recommendations draw from the collective expertise and experience of the participating companies, who have successfully operated in cities across Europe and around the world. By aligning their efforts, the operators aim to provide European cities with a unified and consistent set of guidelines.

“Bird is committed to supporting European cities in achieving their emission reduction goals. By implementing these recommendations, cities can create cleaner, healthier, and more livable environments while offering residents and visitors a convenient and sustainable alternative to traditional modes of transport,” added Torchiana.

More information on the "Micromobility Industry Best Practice Recommendations” can be found here.

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird’s cleaner, affordable, and on-demand mobility solutions are available in more than 350 cities, primarily across the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. We take a collaborative, community-first approach to micromobility. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

