The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Chairman, President and CEO Rodney Varner and CFO Ryan Confer of Genprex, Inc. ( GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and diabetes.

In this interview, Varner and Confer discuss the journeys that led them to Genprex and the promise of the company’s drug development pipeline.

“This work has become a real passion for me. We have the opportunity to do real good here at Genprex on a major scale – helping millions of people around the world with serious diseases through our novel gene therapies,” said Varner.

Confer then provided some background on what led him to join Genprex in its early days and remain with the company for well over a decade.

“As I learned more and more about the technology, it became a passion of mine, as well,” said Confer. “What we’re trying to do in cancer – using a lipid-based delivery vehicle and working with tumor suppressor genes that are naturally occurring in the body – represents a treatment paradigm that is unique and different than other options in the space, particularly chemotherapy that has such negative side effects. It is something that we believe really has the potential to change people’s lives as they’re going through such a terrible prognosis. I was excited then, and here we are 12 years later, being able to see it coming through clinical trials, seeing how safe the program has been and seeing the impact that we’re having.”

Varner and Confer also discuss the company’s cancer and diabetes treatments in greater detail.

“Our cancer treatment is distinguished from most other oncology gene therapies in that we’re using a tumor suppressor gene that is delivered to the tumor by a non-viral lipid nanoparticle,” said Varner. “The nanoparticles deliver the therapeutic DNA into the tumor, where our drug candidate does a number of things to reduce or eliminate the tumor.”

“We also have a really unique pre-clinical diabetes program. Unlike our oncology program, we use a viral delivery system with our diabetes program. However, we have a process in which we deliver genes directly to the pancreas using an endoscopic procedure to be able to localize the viral vector in that specific organ,” explained Confer.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and diabetes. The company’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations who currently have limited treatment options.

Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Genprex.com.

