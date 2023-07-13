Titan Telecoms rapidly expands network across Australia with Adtran

Adtran today announced that Titan Telecoms has deployed its FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) with flexgrid ROADMs, and its FSP 3000 TeraFlex open terminal to create a high-capacity, ultra-flexible optical backbone network. The new solution empowers Titan Telecoms to expand across Australia, offering next-generation backhaul at high speed and high capacity between data centers. The infrastructure supports speeds up to 800Gbit/s across the backbone, with customer-facing interfaces up to 400Gbit/s. Utilizing Adtran Ensemble software for network and service management, and leveraging the Adtran ALM proactive fiber monitoring solution, the solution also enables Titan Telecoms to ensure the highest levels of service availability.

“Our new network is great news for Australian businesses and service providers. It empowers us to expand quickly into new areas and reach more locations than ever before. With Adtran’s technology supporting rapid service rollout, we can help our customers stay ahead of the curve in today’s fast-changing digital landscape,” said Matt McDonough, CEO of Titan Telecoms. “This deployment also lets our customers harness new levels of automation and control. Now we can deliver a unified and comprehensive view of all services and resources, creating a seamless and easy-to-use management experience.”

Titan Telecoms’ new infrastructure is built on Adtran’s FSP 3000 open optical transport technology, including the FSP 3000 TeraFlex. Using software-defined fractional QAM modulation and adaptive baud rate capabilities, this flexible terminal boosts capacity and ensures the lowest cost for every fiber path. The solution also offers advanced streaming telemetry, which enables Titan Telecoms to provide its customers with real-time performance data and helps enhance quality of service for end users. In addition to this, the network features the Adtran ALM fiber monitoring platform. This simple plug-and-play assurance device enables proactive maintenance, shortening repair cycles and reducing unnecessary site visits. What’s more, with Adtran’s Ensemble software providing intelligent automation capabilities, Titan Telecoms is able to streamline and accelerate service delivery.

“We’re helping Titan Telecoms execute its ambitious plans to reach more areas and provide its customers with even more value. The new infrastructure significantly boosts capacity and guarantees maximum data throughput over every link. It delivers high-performance services with efficiency, reliability and flexibility. This will give Australian businesses and carriers the foundation they need to succeed both now and in the future,” commented Erik Lindberg, GM of APAC sales at Adtran. “Our ALM is also a key component of the new solution. It offers continuous in-service fiber monitoring, allowing Titan Telecoms to locate fiber degradation and take targeted action before any services are affected.”

About Titan Telecoms
Titan Telecoms, an innovative Australian provider specializing in cutting-edge dark fibre and wavelength solutions, is revolutionizing the telecommunications landscape. By bridging the backhaul infrastructure gap, Titan Telecoms delivers high-bandwidth connections for businesses and individuals nationwide. With advanced next-generation backhaul solutions, Titan Telecoms meets the growing demand for reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity. They cater to domestic and foreign carriers, small ISPs, wireless providers, and businesses seeking dependable high-bandwidth connectivity across Australia. Find more at Titan Telecoms and LinkedIn.

About Adtran
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706706325/en/

