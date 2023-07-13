Bridgeline Signs Approximately $1.2M in New Sales in its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

WOBURN, Mass., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a leader in cloud-based digital marketing technology software, today provided the following update for the end of its third quarter of fiscal 2023.

In its third quarter, Bridgeline won $1.2 million in sales with $600 thousand in licenses, adding over $200 thousand in annual recurring revenue and more than $600 thousand in services. Most sales were for three-year terms and HawkSearch represented the bulk of the new bookings. New customers include Borsheims, Catapult Energy, Seattle Aviation Solutions, and Voltus. Approximately 200 of Bridgeline’s existing customers, comprising over 90% of customers and recurring revenue that was contracted for renewal during the quarter, renewed $1 million in licenses, with several customers increasing the size of their license. Renewals included leading enterprises such as AARP, Triumph Motorcycle, and Glasses USA.

Bridgeline continues to win new sales through its partnerships with BigCommerce, Salesforce, and Optimizely. The company has bolstered this strategy with new partnerships with RafterOne, the leading Salesforce agency, with customers such as Sketchers, Tom Ford, and Godiva, as well as oBundle, an agency with over 500 BigCommerce implementations. Additionally, new technology partners such as PROS have allowed Bridgeline to outperform competitors within the manufacturing and distribution space.

“Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic to their site, converting the traffic to sales, and increasing the size of each sale,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline's President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to win new customers because of this important and easy to understand value proposition that delivers up to a 25% increase in traffic, 35% more conversions, and 25% increase in average order size for our customers.”

Bridgeline’s ‘Evo’ release for HawkSearch builds on the progress from the previous ‘Bronco’ release. The entire User Experience was updated and redesigned to improve usability and incorporate a more modern design style into the application. This helps close deals against new competitors and improves user satisfaction among marketing and merchandising users who use the application every day. The release included a lot of features for our developer community through enhancements to our new Rapid UI Framework and from a newly released developer portal. Release highlights include:

  • A new, modern and easy to use redesign with improved navigation.
  • A new Developer Portal that includes full API documentation with endpoint testing capabilities as well as extensive Workbench overviews and examples. The site is at https://developerdocs.hawksearch.com and is linked from the main website.
  • A new Rapid UI Framework feature supporting variants.
  • An additional report for Total Searches within the integrated e360 application from Bridgeline.

Ten websites launched with Bridgeline technology including industry leaders such as JME Ellsworth, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), F.W. Webb, and Scrip Companies.

Bridgeline plans to announce its third quarter fiscal year 2023 results in August.

Contact:
Danielle Erwin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
[email protected]

